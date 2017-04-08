Mass Telstra failure: Hundreds left without internet, phones

CUT OFF: Young parents Lillan and William Noble, with baby Hannah, are among hundreds of Brassall residents left without phone or internet services .

HUNDREDS of Telstra customers in an Ipswich suburb have been left without phones or internet for more than seven days.

Worse yet, they haven't been given an explanation.

Since the flooding rains brought by Ex-Cyclone Debbie lashed Ipswich, customers in the Brassall area have been forced to rely solely on their mobile phones.

Telstra says it's working round the clock to fix the problem which knocked out landline and internet access to the large number of homes, although it wouldn't say exactly how many.

Affected residents are furious the communications giant didn't bother to notify them of the problem.

Instead they've been given misinformation and told to purchase other Telstra products such as Wi-Fi dongles, until the services are restored.

Without internet access father of two, full time worker and uni student William Noble has been spending his precious spare time travelling into the USQ campus to use the internet.

He and his wife Lillan say they were told nothing of the service outage.

Pensioner Trish who lives next door has no services either and has been struggling with everyday tasks such as paying bills.

She was told the exchange - which sits high up on the hill above Pine Mountain Rd - had been flooded.

Nearby business owner and Brassall resident Jeff Jones was told someone had dug up the lines.

This week Mr Jones has been a regular at McDonalds where he's using their free Wi-Fi and has been forced to hand deliver documents in Logan.

Mr Jones says the inconvenience has cost his time and money.

"It's at least a couple of hundred dollars already on tolls and the cost of the train but it's the loss of time that is costly," Mr Jones said.

"They could have informed us. Instead we're just getting all this different information about what's happening.

"There are a lot of elderly people in this area and I just don't think that lack of communication is fair."

Telstra says the heavy rainfall, which began falling across Ipswich late week, had damaged a cable.

The company hopes to have services back online by next week.

"Tropical Cyclone Debbie's after effects are being felt down the east coast and our teams are working around the clock to repair a number of faults and damaged infrastructure caused by the storm," a Telstra spokesperson said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and we are doing everything we can to get everyone reconnected as quickly as possible."