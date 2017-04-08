27°
News

Mass Telstra failure: Hundreds left without internet, phones

Helen Spelitis
| 8th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
CUT OFF: Young parents Lillan and William Noble, with baby Hannah, are among hundreds of Brassall residents left without phone or internet services .
CUT OFF: Young parents Lillan and William Noble, with baby Hannah, are among hundreds of Brassall residents left without phone or internet services . David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HUNDREDS of Telstra customers in an Ipswich suburb have been left without phones or internet for more than seven days.

Worse yet, they haven't been given an explanation.

Since the flooding rains brought by Ex-Cyclone Debbie lashed Ipswich, customers in the Brassall area have been forced to rely solely on their mobile phones.

Telstra says it's working round the clock to fix the problem which knocked out landline and internet access to the large number of homes, although it wouldn't say exactly how many.

Affected residents are furious the communications giant didn't bother to notify them of the problem.

Instead they've been given misinformation and told to purchase other Telstra products such as Wi-Fi dongles, until the services are restored.

Without internet access father of two, full time worker and uni student William Noble has been spending his precious spare time travelling into the USQ campus to use the internet.

He and his wife Lillan say they were told nothing of the service outage.

Pensioner Trish who lives next door has no services either and has been struggling with everyday tasks such as paying bills.

She was told the exchange - which sits high up on the hill above Pine Mountain Rd - had been flooded.

Nearby business owner and Brassall resident Jeff Jones was told someone had dug up the lines.

This week Mr Jones has been a regular at McDonalds where he's using their free Wi-Fi and has been forced to hand deliver documents in Logan.

Mr Jones says the inconvenience has cost his time and money.

"It's at least a couple of hundred dollars already on tolls and the cost of the train but it's the loss of time that is costly," Mr Jones said.

"They could have informed us. Instead we're just getting all this different information about what's happening.

"There are a lot of elderly people in this area and I just don't think that lack of communication is fair."

Telstra says the heavy rainfall, which began falling across Ipswich late week, had damaged a cable.

The company hopes to have services back online by next week.

"Tropical Cyclone Debbie's after effects are being felt down the east coast and our teams are working around the clock to repair a number of faults and damaged infrastructure caused by the storm," a Telstra spokesperson said.

 

"We apologise for the inconvenience and we are doing everything we can to get everyone reconnected as quickly as possible."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brassall cyclone debbie telstra

Wolston Park victim: 'I got them to believe I wasn't mad'

Wolston Park victim: 'I got them to believe I wasn't mad'

How a 6-year-old boy beat his abusers at their own game and escaped torture

Laser light show to mark Riverlink's milestone

No Caption

Centre to giveawy Kia Rio Hatch and $1000 gift cards

COMMENT: Will we ever win traffic war?

Green traffic light.

Dreaded bottleneck just keeps turning up somewhere else

What's on this weekend

Bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Local Partners

Wolston Park victim: 'I got them to believe I wasn't mad'

How a 6-year-old boy beat his abusers at their own game and escaped torture

Life of Ipswich's 007 to feature in theatre and music

LINK: The connection of Ipswich-raised Sidney Cotton to Ian Fleming's James Bond is set to be brought to life by Ipswich actors and musicians.

Spicers Hidden Vale retreat to host night in honour of Sidney Cotton

What's on this weekend

Bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

IN THE GROOVE: Don't miss out on live music this week.

The latest from the city's live music scene

Wizards, witches and mystical creatures to light streets

BONANZA: Ipswich Festival parade.

Huge event program for Ipswich Festival

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

THE Lismore Flood Appeal video features songs and images of people behind the city's recovery.

What's on this weekend

Bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

IN THE GROOVE: Don't miss out on live music this week.

The latest from the city's live music scene

The royal treatment for rock and roll

ROCKERS: Port Royal love playing at the Triffid in Brisbane.

Port Royal discuss rock and roll and the future

Calling all word lovers: national poetry prize

PROUD: 2016 Bruce Dawe National Poetry Prize winner Jenny Pollack.

Entries for the 2017 Prize close on May 12

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Modern executive style home at bargain price.

14 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,900

This stunning four bedroom family home is only five years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

REDUCED $20,000!

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $199,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

SECLUDED ENTERTAINER ON 859M2 BLOCK

12 Tina Close, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

What a fantastic outdoor and entertainment area, if Sunday BBQ's and relaxing around the pool are your thing than this family home will suit you and your leisure...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $569,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

THE RENOVATOR

49 Blackall Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This very modest early 1920's mining cottage is ready to be transformed into something special. Located on a flat tree lined 600m2 block and is within walking...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

Brassall Brick - Superb Investment

4 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after suburb of Brassall is this lowset brick home with three large bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The home has an air conditioned...

Easy Living - Peaceful &amp; Quiet

2A Clare Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $327,000

Located on the high side of the road, this lowset brick home is in a peaceful and quiet setting. The home boasts large living areas, wide hallway and 3 bedrooms...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

&#39;THREE YEARS NEW AND NOTHING TO DO!&#39;

38 Diamantina Boulevarde, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This stunning four built-in bedroom family home is the complete package for both home owners and investors. Not only is it just three years old but it offers you...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

U-TURN HELL: Traffic woes at Brassall Hungry Jack's

PUSH OFF: Terry Crossley is angry with the lack of traffic-turning options for customers at the new Hungry Jack's restaurant in Brassall as drivers are constantly using his drive-way to turn around or are performing illegal U-turns in his street.

"I had four cars pull in within 15 minutes at 4am this morning."

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!