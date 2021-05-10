Mass safety violations flagged at controversial solar farm

ENERGY NEWS: Over two months a controversial solar farm project on the Western Downs was issued with a workplace health and safety notice almost every day by the state department. Pic: Glenn Campbell.

ENERGY NEWS: Over two months a controversial solar farm project on the Western Downs was issued with a workplace health and safety notice almost every day by the state department. Pic: Glenn Campbell.

A massive solar farm in southwest Queensland which has been the site of hundreds of controversial sackings has also been issued with dozens of Workplace Health and Safety Notices over a span of two months.

Newscorp can reveal Gangarri Solar Project on the Western Downs was issued with 32 Workplace Health and Safety notices - accounting for almost one notice a day between January and April 2021.

Indian-based company Sterling and Wilson is constructing the Shell Energy's project in Wandoan, but it's the second time the business has come under fire, earlier in 2021 they made headlines over an alleged multimillion-dollar contract dispute which left hundreds of casual workers fired with no notice.

Soon after, Sterling and Wilson bought a majority of shares in the Australian electrical and solar contractor GCo and terminated their contract with labour hire company Davis Contracting - replacing them with their in-house contractor.

A Department of Workplace Health and Safety Queensland spokesman said Sterling and Wilson's Gangarri Solar Project violated workplace health and safety standards 32 times in January and April.

"Six non-compliances were identified and fixed immediately while an inspector was on site and no notice was issued," he said.

"Workplace Health and Safety Queensland takes all instances of non-compliance seriously and will continue to monitor and provide advice to contractors at the Gangarri Solar Farm site to ensure workers are safe."

The spokesman said of the 32 notices issued, 30 were categorised as improvement notices and two were infringement notices - which doesn't account for the six breaches that required immediate attention.

Electrical Trades Union Southwest Queensland organiser Dan McGaw said more needs to be done to protect solar workers before someone is seriously injured or killed.

"Their projects need to be shut down by the department until Sterling and Wilson start taking workplace health and safety seriously," Mr McGaw said.

"I really fear if they don't do anything someone might be killed.

"It's concerning that these multinational companies can build major projects in Australia even though they're not abiding by basic workplace health and safety compliance.

"They aren't taking the department seriously, the workers, or the union - they're treating workplace health and safety with contempt."

A Shell Australia spokeswoman said they are committed to the Gangarri Solar Project which is set to generate 120 megawatts of solar electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 300,000 tonnes a year.

"Work remains ongoing and we continue to work with our primary contractor to ensure the safe delivery of the Gangarri project," she said.

"Our priority is - as always - the safety and health of our people and the communities in which we operate, and the safe operation of our business."

The Department of Workplace health and Safety had been contacted for information on how many incidents occurred at the Western Down Green Power Hub and Columboola Solar Farm.

Sterling and Wilson's team have been in contact with the Chinchilla News and have not provided a statement.

