Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic image of coal train.
Generic image of coal train.
Breaking

Mass response: One critical in horror train crash

Aden Stokes
18th Jun 2021 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person is in a critical condition and two others are badly injured after a train collision west of Rockhampton.

The incident was reportedly called in by Aurizon and occurred near Capricorn Highway and Huxham Lane, Westwood, about 11.45am.

Three fire crews, as well as police and Queensland Ambulance Service, are on scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed a single locomotive train has crashed into the back of a coal wagon.

She said the coal wagon was empty and was derailed in the collision.

The spokeswoman said crews were assessing the stability of the locomotive and applying a foam blanket to a diesel leak.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing three patients on scene, including one patient in a critical condition and two males in stable conditions, one with an ankle injury and the other with spinal precautions.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue has been tasked to attend.

It is understood Queensland Rail was isolating power to overhead lines.

Originally published as Mass response: One critical in horror train crash

rail incident westwood
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New $25m station could replace ‘outdated’ police HQ

        Premium Content New $25m station could replace ‘outdated’ police HQ

        News The state government has committed money towards a new police station, which for years has been earmarked as becoming the new headquarters for the Ipswich district.

        Olympic prospect, mighty Matt joining forces in Ipswich

        Premium Content Olympic prospect, mighty Matt joining forces in Ipswich

        Basketball Before joining the Australian Boomers squad, NBL MVP finalist Nathan Sobey will...

        New 135-place child care centre planned in growth area

        Premium Content New 135-place child care centre planned in growth area

        News The facility is planned to form part of a staged development which also includes a...