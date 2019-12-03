Menu
The parent company of 2Day FM Sydney, Fox FM Melbourne and Triple M confirmed meetings were being held with staff members from today with redundancies offered across several departments nationally.
Business

Mass redundancies as network axes 90 radio jobs

by Jonathon Moran
3rd Dec 2019 2:03 PM
Radio network Southern Cross Austereo will axe up to 90 positions as the company feels the impact of declining revenue.

The parent company of 2Day FM Sydney, Fox FM Melbourne and Triple M confirmed meetings were being held with staff members from today with redundancies offered across several departments nationally.

2Day FM Sydney’s breakfast team was axed in favour of music earlier this year.
It is unclear whether the move will affect on air talent, nor would SCA comment on specific numbers.

"The entire advertising and media sector is operating in a challenging and difficult market and Southern Cross Austereo has and is being equally affected," SCA said in a statement. "Management, with the support of the board, have conducted a comprehensive review of our workforce structure to provide an effective and efficient organisation for now and into the future.

Triple M Sydney’s breakfast host Lawrence “Moonman” Mooney.
"These proposed changes will impact some of our people. These decisions have not been taken lightly and we are committed to supporting our people as we work through this process."

And his Melbourne counterpart Eddie McGuire.
Advertising revenue for metro commercial radio stations nationally declined 10.2 per cent in the 2019 September quarter.

In the same period last year, the radio network's generated $202.1 million, compared to $181.432 million this year.

Earlier this year, SCA reported a net annual loss of $91.3 million for the 2018/19 financial year despite an increase of 0.5 per cent in overall group revenue.

 

 

 

Fox Melbourne’s Fifi, Fev and Byron
