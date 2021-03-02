Menu
More than a thousand customers were left without power across the Springfield area on Tuesday.
Breaking

MASS OUTAGE: Hundreds left to swelter without power

kaitlyn smith
2nd Mar 2021 2:30 PM
HUNDREDS of residents across Ipswich’s southeast have been left without power following a mass outage on Tuesday.

It comes as the city swelters through a day of 36 degree heat.

Energex confirmed the outage, saying about 1114 homes and businesses have been affected.

A cause for the outage is yet to be determined.

Upon further breakdown, Energex confirmed Springfield Lakes had been largely impacted, with about 852 outages reported.

As of 2.20pm, the number of outages had dipped to 423 customers.

Streets impacted by the outage include: Adina Ct, Aldworth Pl, Alfred Pl, Amarillo Pl, Ashby Cl, Bellevue Pl, Benedict Ct, Benjamin Ct, Berkshire Pl, Burlington Tce, Canterbury Bells Cct, Chance Ct, Commercial Dr, Daylilly Pl, De Marce Ct, Diana St, Eden Cres, Ellen Cct, Emerald Cres, Emerson Cl, Emma Pl, Escarpment Dr, Eve Ct, Fort Cl, Harriet Ct, Heritage Cct, James Josey Ave, Jasper Way, Jessie St, Lakeside Ave, Lavender St, Main St, Montello Cct, Neptune St, Nev Smith Dr, North Ct, Piper Pl, Popple Point Pl, Southern Cross Cct, Springfield Greenbank Art, Springfield Lakes Bvd, Springfield Pkwy, St John Pl, Turquoise Cres, Venison Cres.

The next update is expected to be provided about 3.30pm.

energex power outage springfield springfield lakes
Ipswich Queensland Times

