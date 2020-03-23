Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Store Manager of Fresh and Save Maryborough, Cherie Stone-Watson during a busy Monday morning. Photo: Stuart Fast
Store Manager of Fresh and Save Maryborough, Cherie Stone-Watson during a busy Monday morning. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Mass buying continues in Maryborough

Stuart Fast
23rd Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MASS buying at grocery stores is still going strong with Maryborough residents stocking up on products in the wake of the coronavirus and non-essential services shutdown, which came into effect yesterday.

At Fresh and Save Maryborough, customers turned out in their hundreds to buy what they needed.

Store manager Cherie Stone-Watson said the store was at its busiest on Wednesday, March 18.

She said business had been like "Christmas sales for three weeks straight."

Ms Stone-Watson said almost every product was being sold, with rice, pasta, milk and bread being the most common items sold.

She said she understood people were stocking up on food but urged customers to buy what they needed to make sure everyone was able to get their groceries.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus fresh and save food warehouse maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS: 40 staff needed at new child care centre

        premium_icon JOBS: 40 staff needed at new child care centre

        Business The centre will feature a dedicated art studio, spacious learning hubs, a swimming pool and state-of-the-art playgrounds as well as an in-house chef.

        Teen on attempted robbery charge free on bail

        premium_icon Teen on attempted robbery charge free on bail

        News A young woman is accused of a violent offence in a shopping centre car park

        Driving positive change during unprecedented times

        premium_icon Driving positive change during unprecedented times

        Community Now is the time to think about how you can help those most in need.

        MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Photos and video online

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Photos and video online

        News We have made a gallery with the photos of all 4000 preps of Ipswich