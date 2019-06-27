Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police found alleged stolen items in a raid at a Caloundra home yesterday.
Police found alleged stolen items in a raid at a Caloundra home yesterday. Tom Weber
Crime

Mass burglary stash uncovered in overnight police sting

Shayla Bulloch
by
27th Jun 2019 8:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNIT keys, mobile phones and money were among a stash of alleged stolen items police found in a Sunshine Coast bust after tracking down a getaway car using CCTV.

Caloundra CIB searched a Bondi Lane property at Caloundra West overnight where they found items allegedly involved in multiple burglaries on June 24.

Detective Senior Constable Richard Mann said police believed the property was stolen in three separate burglaries on businesses and a unit complex in Parrearra.

Police found international currency, mobile phones, iPads and a number of unit keys in the Caloundra home.

Det Snr Cnst Mann said a distinctive feature on the getaway car captured on CCTV led them to the property.

He said police were investigating other burglaries on the same night.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with eight offences including burglary, enter premiss with intent and receiving tainted property.

The man was on bail for 28 indictable offences at the time.

He will appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

break in burglary caloundra police sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    FIRST LOOK: Inside the 'state's best' $9M school arts centre

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Inside the 'state's best' $9M school arts centre

    Education Ipswich State High School principal Simon Riley declared the performing arts facility was 'what the kids deserve'.

    IN COURT: Full names of 153 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 153 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Raceview rooftop siege ends in court date

    premium_icon Raceview rooftop siege ends in court date

    Crime Ipswich has beared witness to its second rooftop siege.