Search on for Red Rooster robber

POLICE are investigating the robbery of an Ipswich fast food restaurant early this morning.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Daniel Cunningham said a female employee was setting up for business at the Red Rooster in Booval about 8.30am when she was suddenly grabbed by the offender.

The man demanded a sum of money and the employee complied.

She was not physically harmed.

The offender was described as having his face covered, wearing a high-visibility shirt with sunglasses, gloves and a hat.

Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.