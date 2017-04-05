Masked men armed with knife hold up newsagent

A NEWSAGENCY just outside of Ipswich was held up in the early hours this morning by two men wearing balaclavas.

The armed robbery unfolded about 5.30am on Akenside St, Wacol, as two men, one armed with a knife, forced their way into the store.

The man with the knife threatened an employee, a 59-year-old man, demanding cigarettes and money.

The employee moved towards the back of the store while the two men forced their way into the cigarette case and took the till.

The pair fled the scene with stolen cigarettes and the contents of the till.

Police say, both offenders were dressed in black with balaclavas.

Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with useful information on this crime should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.