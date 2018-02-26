Menu
Masked bandit robbing Ipswich businesses
News

Masked bandit terrorising Ipswich businesses strikes again

Helen Spelitis
by
12th Mar 2018 7:07 AM

A MASKED bandit terrorising Ipswich businesses has struck again. 

The latest incident in a strong of recent offences unfolded at an East Ipswich business on Saturday night. 

In the frightening footage, the offender can be seen threatening the worker with a large weapon.

The masked bandit shoves an empty bag towards the worker, brandishing the knife, before lunging across the counter. 

Police say, at 7.45pm a man entered a business on Jacaranda Street and produced a knife.

The man fled the scene empty handed and was last seen entering a car and driving south on Chermside Road.

Police say this robbery is linked to a string of others carried out in February and January. 

On the weekend of February 24 and 25, two robberies were carried out; one at a Willowbank service station and the other at an East Ipswich convenience store

In the earlier incidents, the offender, believed to be a man, demanded money from a staff member before fleeing the scene empty handed in a vehicle that resembled a Mitsubishi SUV.

 

WATCH: Compilation of previous incidents

Around 8:30pm on January 23, a man went to a Brisbane Rd business at Booval armed with a knife and demanded money from a female employee.  

On February 3, at 9pm it is believed the same man went to service station on the Cunningham Highway at Willowbank armed with a knife and stole a sum of money.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

