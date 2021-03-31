Menu
Statewide mask wearing mandates are now in place. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Mask up or face a $200 on-the-spot fine: Police

Lillian Watkins
30th Mar 2021 3:30 PM | Updated: 31st Mar 2021 4:45 AM
Mackay police are enforcing the statewide mandate for people to wear masks or face a $200 on-the-spot fine.

Mackay Senior Sergeant Mark Lewer said the notices were designed like a traffic ticket and while they were enforceable, Mackay police were hoping to take a compassionate stance.

He said Mackay police station had a supply of masks for the QPS and for individuals within the community.

"We want to be as understanding as we can," he said

"We're not in the business of wanting to write out tickets for not wearing a mask."

Sergeant Lewer said masks were required indoors and outdoors when social distancing was not possible.

"They are also required for public transport, which means Ubers and taxis as well," he said.

With the Easter long weekend just around the corner, Sergeant Lewer said police had high hopes for community cooperation.

"We've seen other states in Australia have different reactions to wearing masks, I'm pretty encouraged about what I'm seeing in the Mackay district in the short time we've had the masks rule in," Sergeant Lewer said.

"Everyone seems to be pretty accepting of it," he said.

While the Greater Brisbane lockdown is set for three days, Sergeant Lewer said no finishing date for the statewide mask mandate had been given.

