Mask protester arrogance not welcome

7th Apr 2021 12:37 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Mandatory mask wearing and social distancing, to protect not only wearers, but a susceptible public, is the least authorities require from us all.

The deadly UK variant is highly infective and requires super vigilance.

A stubborn female "Garden City" shopper, who confronted a policeman doing his duty on mask wearing, demonstrated how one recalcitrant can potentially start another Covid outbreak.

This person is the type ensuing the Covid virus remains alive in our communities, by rebellion against attempts to control its outbreak.

Her failure to comply is disrespectful towards an officer on duty and a selfish disregard for others.

We have witnessed similar arrogance on 6 January in Brisbane by those who declare their freedom of expression is their Constitutional right.

On such basis, they falsely declare individuals have rights to endanger others.

Morally, no-one has a right to threaten the lives of others. This display has simply made this female a social media "most detested" stubborn star!

E Rowe

Marcoola

