Mary's new outlook on life a year on from stem cell op

WITH her feet back firmly on home soil, Mary Cullinane has taken on a whole new outlook on life.

It has been a year since she flew to Russia to undergo autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant treatment to stop symptoms of multiple sclerosis.

In December, six months on from her time at Pirogov Hospital in Moscow, she took an MRI scan a little closer to home in Ipswich.

That test was sent back overseas to be compared with data from Russia and some very positive news arrived back just before the dawn of 2018.

"The news from Russia just before New Year's Eve was there's no new lesions (on her brain)," Mrs Cullinane said.

"I was able to find out there's no change since my treatment (in Russia) - no new lesions, no enlargement of old lesions, no MS activity since June when I had my transplant. That was awesome.

"I'm doing really well. If you get sick, it can knock your blood levels around and because it's a new immune system.

"If you get sick it sets back your recovery because all that immune system that's building up can get knocked around if you get crook, so I'm still being careful."

Her first few months back in Australia were spent recovering with her father and away from her Glen Cairn home as it sat on a dirt road, and with animals on the property, it was too much of a risk.

But she has slowly returned to her usual routine, taking regular walks around the area and studying for the final year of her Bachelor of Business and Commerce majoring in accounting.

The 47-year-old recently celebrated her "stem cell birthday" on June 22 by climbing Table Top Mountain and enjoying a dinner with 22 friends and family.

"I'm one (years old) now," she laughed.

"In Russia at the hospital their motto is good mood, good food, healthy lifestyle," she said.

"They do say to you they do the medical part of the treatment but to maintain good health they say you must maintain a good mood, be positive - that's got a lot to do with it.

"I've taken on a whole new outlook on life since I've come home."

Her progress will be seen when she undertakes another MRI scan in December.

"I'm very confident that this has worked and that I won't have any further progressions," she said.