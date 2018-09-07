Marvel's Spider-Man launched exclusively for Playstation 4

DO you like superheroes? Do you like games? Do you own a PlayStation 4? If you answered yes to those questions, you should go and get a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man, which has now released exclusively on PlayStation 4.

Developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony, it's the first dedicated Spider-Man game in several years, and notably is not a film-tie on or comic book adaptation - it has its own story, featuring a uni graduate Peter Parker struggling to find his way in the world.

The developers have gone out of their way to make sure the game is accessible to everyone, and as long as you know the basics of Spider-Man's story - and pretty much everyone does at this point - you'll be able to enjoy the game.

There's obviously plenty in there for long-time fans as well, but the developers have done an excellent job of making sure newcomers know who the characters are without talking down to the enthusiasts.

The game's open world is impressive and huge, featuring a number of famous New York City landmarks and excellent graphics to boot.

Swinging from building to building on spider-vines is fluid and natural; it's been extremely well implemented and is a lot of fun - you really do feel like Spider-Man as you make your way through New York both in day and night.

Combat is good too, although it seems hitting buttons and hoping for the best is just as effective as trying to pull off impressive combos. The difficulty also swings inconsistently between "too easy” and "far too hard”, even on the boss fights. A "skip section” feature, as found in games like Grand Theft Auto V, would have been a welcome addition in some of the more difficult parts of the game.

The writing and voice acting are very good, and story is surprisingly relatable as well - it hits most of the notes you'd expect from a superhero story while still being interesting and engaging, helped by having protagonists in their 20s who have moved on from the teen angst phase and are now dealing with more grown-up issues like juggling work and family, and how they're going to pay the rent.

Peter's gadget-making expertise features strongly as well, providing an array of craftable gadgets including electrified webs, trip-wire bombs and spider-drones to deploy.

Spider-Man isn't the only playable character in the game either, with Mary-Jane "MJ” Watson also making regular appearances as an investigative journalist, with her missions offering interesting insight and additional perspective on the main story.

Despite being an open-world game, the player is still kept on the path of good - so no webbing random pedestrians or using spider-webs to make slingshots with cars - and some of the side-missions necessary to earn equipment and suit upgrades feel like a bit of a grind at times too.

Overall, though, the flaws in the game are minor and it's an excellent game - easily one of the best superhero games I've played, and a standout game in its own right.

If you own a PlayStation 4, it's an absolute must-have.