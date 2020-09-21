Marvel reveals seriously trippy trailer

Perhaps we all struggle to remember the world before 2009 when Robert Downey Jr donned that Iron Man suit and sucked us into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In those pre-MCU days, it was perfectly normal to not have a new Marvel movie every six months. And thanks to COVID, we have been living those days again, with the anticipated release of Black Widow in April this year pushed back to November (if that even happens).

If you've been jones-ing for your fix, the WandaVision trailer may just tie you over. And, there's a promise the series will debut this year - just no specific date.

One of several MCU TV shows announced to premiere on Disney+, the house of mouse's streaming platform, WandaVision will now be the first to debut after Falcon and Winter Soldier was pushed to 2021 because COVID restrictions shut down its production in the Czech Republic.

The trailer for WandaVision is seriously trippy



WandaVision reteams Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) with Vision (Paul Bettany) but the series looks seriously trippy, as if it's going to mess with reality - and with it, our minds.

Fans will remember that Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War, and not in a snapped back into existence by the Hulk kind of way - more in a Mind Stone ripped from his head rendering him a mere robotic shell kind of way.

WandaVision is supposed to take place in the timeline after Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer teases some of what we might expect to see, including some impressive special effects.

The trailer starts off with Wanda and Vision in black and white, decked out in full 1950s Leave it to Beaver vibes, the doting housewife and her breadwinner husband, before it morphs into more contemporary scenes in which their visage returns to what we know them as.

So many questions. So many.

What we know of WandaVision so far raises many questions about the MCU continuity



There's also the first glimpse of Teyonah Parris as the now-adult Monica Rambeau, a character we first met as a child in the 1990s-set Captain Marvel.

Other actors confirmed to appear include Kat Dennings (reprising her Thor character, Darcy Lewis), Randall Park (reprising his Ant-Man and the Wasp character Jimmy Woo), Kathryn Hahn, Fred Melame and Debra Jo Rupp.

We don't have a great grasp on what WandaVision has in store, but what's clear from the trailer is this is a TV series with the scale of one Marvel's cinematic adventures.

Over the weekend, Marvel announced a slate of directors for its Disney+ Ms Marvel series, a story about Pakistani-American teen Kamala Khan. The roster includes Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon and Bad Boys For Life directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

WandaVision is due for release later this year on Disney+

@wenleima

