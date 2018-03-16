Sick truth of sex post about daughter

WRESTLING legend Marty Jannetty has told how his life was almost destroyed after sick hackers put a post on his Facebook page saying he wanted to have sex with his daughter.

In his first interview since the post went viral, Marty revealed how his daughter Bianca became reclusive, while he was bombarded with abusive messages from people who thought the post was true, The Sun reports.

Former WWE star Jannetty, who used to be tag team partners with Shawn Michaels, revealed he is angry that despite the "blood, sweat and tears" he put into his wrestling career, people now remember him as the guy "who wanted to f*** his daughter".

The 57-year-old was at the centre of a huge controversy after a post appeared on his Facebook page in September which told how he had "held out" from having sex with his "daughter".

The post, which included a picture of Bianca, now 27, read: "Just did a DNA (test), she's NOT my daughter, we both held out of sex because you don't do that, but now we ain't???"

It went on to describe Bianca as "F***IN HOT" before asking wrestling fans for their advice on whether it was OK if they now had sex.

Marty, who was thrown through a barber shop window in one of WWE's most famously shocking moments, said he had no idea about the post until he saw a copy of it on a fan page and added that he and his daughter - who he only met for the first time in 2014 - would never think of such a twisted thing.

"I'm still getting bombarded with emails and messages about this and fans at live events ask me questions about it," he told Sun Online.

"In fact every-damn-body seems to have their own podcast now and wants me to go on there to talk about that disgusting post.

"Of course I would never think anything like that - it's messed up.

"It's almost comical that I worked my a*** off so hard to make my name in wrestling and through years and years of blood, sweat and tears, I did it.

"The barber shop window episode with Shawn is legendary. It happened over 25 years ago and yet people still rave about it.

"Yet one fake 'BS' story has risen right up there with that.

"It makes me mad because I wonder if in 25 years from now, will they still be saying, 'That pervert wanted to f*** his daughter'?"

The disgusting rumour nearly destroyed Marty Jannetty’s life.

Marty said he had lost his phone six weeks prior to the posting and believed whoever found the phone hacked his page.

He never even saw the original message as the hackers deleted it soon after it was published - but not before it went viral around the world.

Marty blasted those responsible for the post as "sick" and said if he ever found the culprits he'd put them in a sleeper hold "for a very long time".

"I have no idea who would do that to me or why but I've been hacked several times before," he said. "If I ever got my hands on them let's just say I'd put them in a sleeper hold for a very, very long time.

"I wish I could find who did it - but then again maybe it's a good thing I haven't."

Marty and Bianca have had a close relationship since they first met around four years ago - although things have been rocky for the past few months since the post.

The wrestling star said he can handle the backlash from the post but the impact it had on his daughter has been devastating.

"This worst part about this whole thing is the effect it's had on my daughter," Marty revealed. "She was really messed up about it - she became reclusive.

"Her friends were teasing her and being mean to her about it, telling her, 'You want to do that with your dad? What is wrong with you?'

"She just couldn't believe it when she read it and didn't know how to deal with it.

"Imagine reading that about yourself - in every website all over the world - it's not fair on her.

"It's also been tough for my girlfriend reading that stuff."

Jannetty explained how he met Bianca's mother - an exotic dancer - while he was touring with WWE in the 1990s but lost touch for many years.

The next time Marty saw her she told him she had his baby.

Jannetty’s wrestling career took a back seat after the horrible hack.

He added: "Eventually about 15 years later she got in touch on MySpace - and she sent me a picture of Bianca.

"I wasn't sure at first I didn't see any resemblance to me but she said she was my daughter.

"Again we didn't speak for a while - but then she invited me to Bianca's 23rd birthday party.

"I was so nervous about meeting her but her mother said she was just as scared to meet me.

"As soon as she saw me she said, 'Dad!' and that was enough for me - I don't want a DNA test.

"Things were going real good between us until this stupid post and we're only starting to get back on track now."

Marty says he was upset that so many people believed the post was true - without even asking him.

And he hopes that people will now focus on his wrestling accomplishments and charity work rather than a false Facebook post.

"That was really hurtful - apart from a few people on my fan page - so many people just read that sick message and took it as truth, he said.

"I kind of understand why they did believe it - in way - because I always write crazy stories on Facebook - to shock people or make them laugh - but I'd never go that far.

"And people just believe what they read and it's like with WWE - perceptions become reality.

"Some people I thought were friends sent me these nasty messages then they blocked me so I didn't even have chance to respond.

"It makes me sad - these dumb people could have destroyed my life.

"All the stuff I accomplished - all the stuff in wrestling and all the good things I did for kids like with the Make A Wish Foundation and now you Google me and that stupid story pops up all over.

"I spoke to my lawyer and there's nothing I can do about it.

"I just hope people will remember me for my wrestling and all the good things I've accomplished - not some stupid fake story."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission