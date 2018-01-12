Navratilova’s big serve for ‘homophobic’ Court

Navratilova slammed "sick and dangerous" comments by Australia's Margaret Court that the sport was "full of lesbians"

MARTINA Navratilova has declared that she would refuse to play on Margaret Court Arena because of the Australian tennis legend's homophobic views.

Court​ said she ​would​ ​go crab fishing instead​ ​of attending the Australian Open this year, but Navratilova has reignited​ ​debate about whether the show court should to bear her name.

"You keep her in the Hall of Fame,"​ ​Navratilova​ told the New York Times.

"That Margaret has definitely homophobic views does not take away those accomplishments, no doubt about that.

"But you do not name a building after her.

"Would you be naming a new building after her now? No, there's no chance."

Tennis Australia​ ​last week said it ​had ​would not consider changing the name of the tennis court​ after Court's strong public views against same-sex marriage.

The ​Pentecostal pastor​'s ​comments led to widespread condemnation among the player cohort, prompting Tennis Australia to distance itself from the sport's most successful player. ​

Navratilova said she would refuse to play on the court if she were still an active player, ​but she told the New York Times ​she ​it was unlikely any of today's players ​would take that stance.

Navratilova​, who has long been out as a lesbian, and Court are member​s​ of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Last week, Australian Open director Craig Tiley told the Herald Sun there had been no indication that players intended on boycotting the arena.

"I speak to the players every day but there have been no requests," Tiley said.

"I don't agree with Margaret's comments.

"They don't align with my values. They don't line with our organisation's values.

"But she's entitled - we live in a free country - to make whatever comments she wants.

"But with that comes a consequence.

"The consequence is that she's got a response from us."