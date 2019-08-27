Martin tells Suns ‘I’m out’ as Vic clubs eye Papley

JACK Martin officially requested a trade from Gold Coast last Friday as Carlton and the Western Bulldogs lead the chase for the unfulfilled star.

Despite reports he would ask for a trade today, the Herald Sun understands that the official request came last Friday.

The Suns are happy to trade him for a potential late first-round pick, with Carlton currently holding Adelaide's pick eight.

The Dogs and Carlton are the two clubs chasing hardest and believe they have the cap space and picks to secure him.

He will now undertake the process of meeting coaches including David Teague and Luke Beveridge and assessing which club is a better fit for him.

Suns football manager Jon Haines said the club would look to secure the best possible deal for Martin.

"Jack Martin has informed the club that he will request a trade during the exchange period next month," Haines said.

Martin could be headed to Carlton.

"Jack and his manager will work through his options, as will the club's list management team, in a bid to get the best possible outcome."

Martin has played 97 games since joining the club with the first pick in the 2012 mini draft and finished in the top three of the club's best and fairest award in both 2016 and 2017.

Carlton is desperate to secure Martin and Sydney forward Tom Papley as it also tries to pry free agent Stephen Coniglio out of GWS.

Adelaide's slump down the ladder means Carlton has the No.8 pick in the draft after the pick swap with the Crows.

But the Blues might be able to use that selection to trade for two later first-round picks that would help them secure Papley and Martin if he requests a trade to Carlton.

Tom Papley has been on Carlton’s radar throughout 2019. Picture: AAP

While the Suns have resigned themselves to losing Martin, they retain a glimmer of hope top ten draft pick Callum Ah Chee will agree to a new deal.

The club believed two months ago the silky skilled West Australian was close to committing but have become more concerned as the season wore on without a signature.

It is understood Brisbane has presented to Ah Chee, who is in a long-term relationship with a local and is open to staying in Queensland.

There is also uncertainty over stalwart Jarrod Harbrow, who is said to be considering retiring with a year still to run on is contract.

The reigning club champion considered calling it a day midway through last year but rediscovered his passion and produced the best season of his career.

Martin was initially keen to get to Essendon last year but the Dons didn't have the picks to secure him.

A talented but unfulfilled player who has twice finished in the top-three in the Suns' best and fairest, he is expected to ask for upwards of $600,000 for his services.

The Suns will pitch for a pre-draft selection at Tuesday's commission meeting and Martin's departure as their much-prized mini-draft selection will only add to their claims.

