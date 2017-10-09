OPINION: Martin did hard work to win and followed LBJ advice

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

US PRESIDENT Lyndon Baines Johnson had a saying that in political campaigns you have to "do everything" in order to win.

Division 7 by-election winner Dave Martin followed LBJ's sage advice.

Mr Martin ran a positive campaign about what he would do to preserve heritage and enhance the older suburbs in his division, along with the message that he would have an infrastructure focus and play his part in ensuring the revitalisation of the CBD.

He also mentioned several nuts and bolts issues that needed addressing in his division.

Mr Martin proved to be a strong campaigner on the ground where his door- knocking of many residents' homes bore fruit.

From the QT's observation the majority of the candidates were impressive and several of them would make solid councillors.

Mr Martin was active, approachable and he kept his message positive.

He did not engage in the social media nonsense and finger pointing that is an obsession of regular election losers on the Ipswich political scene. They could learn a lesson from Mr Martin, but I doubt they will.

Joel Gould