Martial arts transforming lives

Myjanne Jensen
| 2nd Jun 2017 4:55 PM
Bullockhead Creek kokikai aikido dojo founder, Myriam Raymond with her students.
SPEAK with Jade Manley today and you would never guess just years ago she was a shadow of her current self.

Well spoken, confident and mature, Goodna resident and mother to four month-old boy, Ms Manley comes across as any other new mother in love with her baby and happy to be alive.

Yet seven years ago Ms Manley said things were very different and it was a chance encounter with martial arts group, Bullockhead Creek Kokikai Aikido that changed her life forever.

Jade Manley in action.
"Before I started aikido I was very introverted, I hated physical contact of any kind, I hated going to shopping centres or school, so going to any of those places was a very big thing for me,” Ms Manley said.

"I was abused as a child so I had a general hatred of people and crowds or just any kind of interaction.

"That all changed once I started training aikido because it taught me not to fear others and I learned to accept physical contact, so it really helped me overcome those issues and to start to feel comfortable having contact with people again.”

Jade Manley has trained with Bullockhead Creek kokikai aikido for several years and said it had changed her life for the better.
Training full-time since 2009, Ms Manley said the martial arts form appealed to her instantly because of its non-aggressive way of dealing with conflict and said it was perfect for people of all ages and walks of life.

"Since I tried my first class I haven't stopped, I just love it and it is such a positive environment and everyone is so supportive and nurturing, it can't help but give you self confidence,” Ms Manley said.

"I really like that it is an effective self-defence strategy without turning you into the attacker and my stamina and endurance has increased so much too.

"This type of martial arts is for anyone, not just for those who are shy or who have suffered trauma and it's not limited to age or a certain type of personality, it's for all different kinds of people.”

Chris Dunbar in action practicing kokikai aikido at Springfield.
Springfield resident Chris Dunbar agreed and said the martial arts form had done wonders for his health and he enjoyed seeing the positive impact it had on others, particularly women.

"I started five years ago where I had some minor health problems and I needed to get fit and do something,” Mr Dunbar said.

"I'm not a gym person and had done karate and boxing when I was younger but aikido just seemed to be fascinating because it was 100 per cent defence, so I went along to a class and have been training ever since.

"I found it so wonderful because it really made you think and everything was counter intuitive which was really interesting, so I definitely feel it is a thinking-person's art because it's very clever in the way it's put together.

"One of the greatest things I've really enjoyed about it is watching people develop confidence and I love training with women because it teaches them techniques to create a level playing field.

"At one stage I was 40kg heavier than our sensei Myriam and she was throwing me to the ground really easily.”

Mr Dunbar said while his physical health had improved as a consequence of training, he had also applied a lot of what he had learned from aikido into other areas of life.

"I had a lot of stress-related problems, I had high blood pressure, too much weight, I was pretty much you average 40 year-old male- fat, 40 and unfit,” he said.

"I've lost weight but a lot of what we learn I have taken into many parts of my life in business or life in general and it teaches you to go with the flow and resolve any situation without conflict and to restore harmony and balance.

"It's not about fighting but stealing the other person's balance and about self-improvement.”

Bullockhead Creek Kokikai Aikido dojo is based in Springfield Lakes at the YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre.

For more information contact Myriam Raymond on 0414 302 724 or email:dojo-enquiries@bullockheadaikido.com.

Topics:  bullockhead creek kokikai aikido springfield springfield community centre

