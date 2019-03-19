Menu
Girl, 11, was abused on number of occasions.
Martial arts instructor accused of sexually touching student

19th Mar 2019 10:30 AM
A MARTIAL arts instructor has been accused of sexually abusing one of his young female students on a number of occasions.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation following reports an 11-year-old girl had been sexually abused by a man known to her.

The 36-year-old instructor was arrested at a Coffs Harbour business around 8pm on Monday night.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with five counts of intentionally sexually touch child aged 10-16 years.

Police will allege in court that the man, who is known to her family, sexually touched the girl on five occasions at two different homes in the Coffs Harbour area last Friday.

The man has been refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing.

