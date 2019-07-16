Martial artist's gutsy comeback

Heart and courage.

Those are the attributes which appealed to Australian selectors and earned Ipswich martial artist Micheal Pennisi a call-up to the Australian Judo team for the Oceania Championships at Perth in November.

Pennisi capped a successful comeback from a shoulder injury with fourth out of 27 competitors in the under-81kg men's class at the National Titles and Oceania Trials held at Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium last month.

He said selectors had picked him despite failing to crack the podium because they had been impressed with his ability to finish as high as he did given he suffered a SLAP lesion tear last October.

"They knew I had not trained much but saw me have that heart,” he said.

"That's why they selected me.

"I impressed a lot of people.”

SLAP lesion tears involve injury to the ring of cartilage that surrounds the socket of the shoulder joint. They can be caused by acute trauma or repetitive shoulder motion and result in pain, decreased range of motion, reduced strength and a feeling of locking, popping, catching or grinding.

Pennisi said it had been a painstaking eight month recovery process, with his shoulder regularly dislocating in training.

"It would dislocate from throwing a punch or even paddling a surfboard,” he said.

The injury hampered the right hander throughout the Carrara tournament, forcing him to fight southpaw and adjust his favoured throws and counters.

It was an untested technique for the experienced martial artist who has been learning and honing his craft since the age of four.

The adjustment left him somewhat impotent and unable to dispose of opponents in a timely manner.

"It worked pretty well,” he said.

"But it drew out each fight. I wasn't able to finish them off.”

Most of his fights went the full five minutes, making life tough for Pennisi who lacked conditioning on the comeback trail from shoulder surgery.

But it was in the Australian Defence Force employee's final fight that he showed the iron will and resilience for which he is becoming known.

Fighting left-handed without full strength in his right side, he was severely disadvantaged.

Compounding Pennisi's vulnerability, he had not only rolled his ankle but also dislocated two fingers in the previous bout.

But the determined scrapper refused to relent, taking his rival the distance and almost pulling off an unlikely upset.

"I almost got him,” Pennisi said.

"I feel that even though I lost my last fight, I was injured and exhausted but I just kept fighting.

"I just kept having faith.”

The 27-year-old will also represent Australia in the judo kata at the Oceania Championships alongside his old Ipswich PCYC clubmate Blake Murray, 14.

In judo kata pairs perform a choreographed routine of throw moves with one demonstrating how to attack and the other how to defend correctly.

"It shows action/reaction,” Pennisi said.

"Judges issue penalties for errors in posture and technique.”

Competing together at nationals, the good friends finished second behind the reigning national champions.

Pennisi said the duo was stoked with the result but felt first place was not beyond them.

He said they were continually improving and would be targeting the top position when they arrived at Perth.

"We're confident that we should have got first,” he said.

Meanwhile, Murray boarded a flight to Korea last week. He will be hoping to defend his Taekwondo title at the World Mulimpia (Martial Arts World Championships) from July 11-19.