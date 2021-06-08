Marsden’s professionalism sets standard for Ipswich to chase

Players in the Ipswich State High School Langer Cup squad unite for the 2021 season.

IPSWICH State High is seeing what the pinnacle of this year's elite Langer Cup competition looks like.

Now they have to figure out how to get there.

For the second week in a row, Ipswich State High's top rugby league team squandered more than 40 points at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Their latest 48-10 loss to pointscoring machine Marsden State High highlighted their plight.

After conceding a try in the first minute, last year's semi-finalists never recovered as Marsden's strong, fast and skilful attack ran in nine tries to two.

Despite a better second half defensive effort, the Ipswich players could only look and learn from a superior opponent.

Marsden State High rugby league co-ordinator Matt Hartigan highlighted his team's professionalism in his first thoughts after the game.

While happy with his team's attacking effort, he was already looking ahead to next week's clash with Wavell, a team he rates as highly as defending Langer Cup champions Palm Beach Currumbin.

"We've started the season really well but we know we have a very challenging game next one against Wavell, who were champions at the recent Queensland state titles,'' Hartigan said.

Hartigan rated halfback Cassius Cowley his team's player of the match against Ipswich.

However, any number of players could have received the honour with Tea Rani Woodman one of eight different tryscorers. Woodman crossed twice as Marsden piled on the points, at times almost effortlessly.

"The boys started really well and it comes down to the hard work we've been doing at training and they've been going through the processes that we wanted,'' Hartigan said.

"We're just looking forward to the next challenge against Wavell and we really respect the form they showed at the state carnival.

"We'll get stuck into our training and our next two games are Wavell and PBC so we're very excited. It's a big test, big time.''

Wavell have about six players backing up from last season.

"We've got a really good balance, we've got two year 10s, so it's a good sign for the future,'' he said.

"We've got half a dozen year 11s and that mixture of experience from last year's boys come together.

"Now it's just about enjoying the experiences that come with schoolboy rugby league.''

Ipswich's two second half consolation tries on Tuesday night came from forward Samson Sauaso and winger Saifu Savage.

However, after a 44-12 opening round loss to Palm Beach Currumbin, the Ipswich players had some heavy duty work ahead of them.

Ipswich State High suffered a further setback when year 12 student and centre Damien Burrows was escorted from the field with his right arm in a sling.

He got crunched making a try-saving tackle late in the game.

Ipswich State High had more positive results in the earlier games.

The school's Langer Cup Reserves team secured back-to-back victories, showcasing some fine attack under pressure.

Ipswich State High won 14-10 having led 4-0 at halftime before Marsden challenged strongly after the break.

A superb breakaway run by Eli Teariki "who ran out of his shoes'' set up the decisive final try. He got his offload away to Tyrese Weatherby, who went to ground but got his pass away to Jamal Laurie who dashed across the tryline.

"It was a really exciting game and I was really impressed with the boys,'' coach Jonathan Dore said.

"Marsden are one of those sides that are always physical and always stay in the game.

"Especially towards the end, they started to put it to us.''

Ipswich State High School coaches Shane Harris (left), who is guiding the Walters Cup team, and Jonathan Dore (Langer Cup Reserve Grade side).

Dore knew his side was capable of weathering the late Marsden charge.

"I was really impressed with the way the boys held their composure and stuck with it,'' he said.

"There's a few (Ipswich) boys in there with a bit of talent so eventually I knew they (Marsden) would crack.''

Ipswich State High beat Palm Beach Currumbin 20-8 in the first game, also at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Ipswich tackle Keebra Park next.

"They are always the benchmark in schoolboy footy so if we can knock them off, we're well and truly on our way to a very successful season,'' the coach said.

"The thing I was most impressed with today was our composure. They are a physical team and they tried to give it to us and we held our own defensively and stayed in the game and we got the rewards at the end for it.''

For the second week in a row, Ipswich's Walters Cup (year 10) side was involved in a thrilling draw.

Ipswich scored in the final minute to level the game at 24-24.

Ipswich had led 16-8 at halftime before Marsden mounted a second-half surge.