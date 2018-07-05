Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
While Mars will be close, it's still some 54,700,00 kms from earth.
While Mars will be close, it's still some 54,700,00 kms from earth. NASA / HUBBLE / HANDOUT
News

MARS OPPOSITION: Planet's closest swing in 15-years

Helen Spelitis
by
5th Jul 2018 12:03 AM

STARGAZERS and astronomy enthusiasts prepare yourselves.

This month Mars will swing by earth on July 27 at its closest distance in 15 years.

It's an event known as the Mars Opposition.

The last time the planets came this close was in 2003 when observers caught a clear glimpse on the Martian polar ice caps and land formations.

Kingaroy Observatory owner and astronomer James Barclay said this time would be even more spectacular, although that depends on whether the Martian planet's dust storms clear.

"Until the dust storm that has been swirling around the planet for the past month settles, it's anyone's guess as to how it will appear," Mr Barclay said.

While Mars will be close, it's still some 54,700,00 kms from earth.

Unfortunately, if you don't have a telescope the planet will simply appear as a bright star in the sky.

But if you do have access to a telescope, Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible.

On the same night, a lunar eclipse will take place but due to timing, it won't be visible from the Eastern side of Australia.

Kingaroy Observatory is holding a special event, allowing stargazers to peer through the observatory's powerful telescopes.

Various time slots are on offer along with a two hour show.

Call 4164 5595 or head to www.kingaroyobservatory.com for more information.　

Mars facts

  • Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and is significantly smaller than earth.
  • It takes Mars 687 days to orbit the sun, travelling at an average speed of 24km/s
  • The planet's make up is 96% carbon dioxide, 2% argon, 2% nitrogen and 1% other
  • On Mars, you'd experience 62.5% less gravity than you're used to.

Source: NASA

astronomy mars opposition planets space
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Group to discuss PFAS health impacts on families, livestock

    premium_icon Group to discuss PFAS health impacts on families, livestock

    Environment GEORGE Hatchman is preparing for a community meeting to update concerned residents about the PFAS investigation at RAAF Amberley Base

    'You're a dead man walking': Court hears mum's tirade at son

    premium_icon 'You're a dead man walking': Court hears mum's tirade at son

    Crime She smashed down his bedroom door with a sledgehammer

    Retired cop enjoyed final proud moment before leaving us

    premium_icon Retired cop enjoyed final proud moment before leaving us

    People and Places Tribute to veteran police officer

    Warm nights and wet days expected in Ipswich

    Warm nights and wet days expected in Ipswich

    Weather Night time temperatures are about to get toasty

    Local Partners