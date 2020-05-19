Married teacher had 13-year-old’s baby

A 20-year-old has been jailed for sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy she babysat which resulted in her giving birth to his daughter.

A 20-year-old has been jailed for sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy she babysat which resulted in her giving birth to his daughter.

A married nursery worker who had a baby with a 13-year-old schoolboy after seducing him while babysitting has been jailed.

Leah Cordice was said to have shown "no remorse" for her actions as she was sentenced to 30 months in prison yesterday.

During her trial, the court heard how Leah Cordice, who was 17 at the time, groomed the boy with free fish and chips and gave him "little treats" so he would keep the abuse quiet, The Sun reports.

The married teacher, now 20, also bombarded him with WhatsApp messages saying "I love you, I love you".

Cordice, of Windsor, Berks, sexually abused the boy multiple times while babysitting him at his home between 2017 and 2018.

She gave birth to the schoolboy's baby but denied the sexual abuse, claiming the boy had raped her when she was 17.

'NO REMORSE'

Cordice was convicted by a jury of having sex with the child on at least five occasions and appeared in Reading Crown Court for sentencing this afternoon.

Judge Peter Clarke QC, said: "Cordice asserted that the truth was that she had been raped by the victim on multiple occasions.

"It has understandably been urged on the court that psychiatric examination has found Cordice to be of borderline intellectual ability with an IQ of 70 to 85. I had and have difficulty with that assessment.

"Cordice gave evidence. She was clear in chief and she was combative and agile in cross-examination. At one stage I had no alternative but to warn her that she was doing herself a disservice in her interaction with prosecution counsel. Suffice it to say she showed no remorse for the events.

'SELF INDULGENT'

"Indeed I heard no indication from either Cordice or the victim that she held him in any particular affection, the evidence from at least one witness was of physical obsession and self-indulgence as opposed to emotional attachment."

In a victim impact statement, the boy said he had been diagnosed with separation anxiety by a psychologist, which was a result of him having his child taken away by social services.

The boy told the court: "I cannot see my child and have not had any involvement with her recently. Seeing my daughter and then having her taken out of my life was very hard to cope with.

The abuse resulted in Cordice giving birth to a baby girl. Picture: Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

BEING PUNISHED

"It feels like I was punished for what I have been through. I hope in the future I can move on from this and have a relationship with my daughter.

"Social media has just exploded with comments and posts about Leah. I do feel sorry for Leah with all this Press coverage. I do not feel anger towards her anymore. If anything, I worry about her. If she does go to prison for what she has done, I hope it is not for a long time. I hope Leah has involvement in her daughter's life."

In a separate victim impact statement, the boy's mum said: "He was so young to become a father, but when he started having contact with his daughter it went very well. He has not done anything wrong but she has also been taken away from him."

The judge said Cordice showed ‘no remorse’ and sentenced her to 30 months in prison. Picture: Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

'LITTLE TREATS'

During a trial, the court heard how Cordice first sexually abused the boy in 2017 after pulling down his trousers while he was playing video games.

They then met up twice a month for sex as Cordice would babysit the boy while his mum worked late.

She sent him a barrage of messages complaining he didn't speak to her enough and praised his "cute" social media pictures.

Cordice would also give him £10 ($19) to buy fish and chips and accused him of ignoring her as she vied for his attention.

One message read: "I want to talk to you. I want a conversation.

"You do not talk to me. You are always acting blunt with me. I just want our friendship back.

"Your profile picture is cute by the way. It is cute."

Her husband has said he was ‘devastated’ to learn of his daughter wasn’t really his. Picture: Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

DNA TEST

Even after Cordice's husband, Daniel Robbins, discovered what was happening and confronted the boy, the sexual contact continued.

The abuse was rumbled when the boy's mum was told she could be a grandma and she contacted social services.

Cordice refused a DNA test but it was eventually carried out after an order was granted by the Family Court.

The test found it was 14 million times more likely than not the 13-year-old boy was the father.

Cordice's husband Daniel had at first believed Cordice's baby was his.

On finding out, he told The Sun: "It hurts like hell. I had an amazing life.

"Everything was going so well. I had a secure job, a nice place, a good relationship and a beautiful daughter. All of a sudden, everything I cherished was taken away - my child, my wife, my home, my job.

"What do I have left? It's heartbreaking."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



Originally published as Married teacher 'had 13-year-old's baby'