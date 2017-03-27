Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MARRIED At First Sight groom Anthony is laying low as he cops national backlash after being portrayed as a "controlling" husband on the controversial dating show.

"He doesn't go out much. He just does his work and goes to the gym and that's about it because there's a lot of Australia who don't like him," fellow contestant Sean told news.com.au about the polarising racing broadcaster.

The 33-year-old provoked a negative reaction from viewers early on in the Channel Nine reality series - and it's only intensified over the past eight weeks.

Throughout the show, Anthony has shocked viewers and made headlines for criticising his TV wife's breasts, labelling her "frigid" and judging her career choices.

And while the backlash continues to roll on, he's laying low.

"He's just waiting until it's all finished and for it to die down so he can just go and do some stuff because it's very difficult for him," Sean said.

"When he goes to his (horse) racing, he's walking in and the drunk people are having a dig at him ... he's having a very negative experience out of it."

In last night's episode, fans were outraged as they watched Nadia agree to stay in the relationship with Anthony at their final commitment ceremony.

And while Sean doesn't deny Anthony said the comments that got him in hot water, he says there's a side to the groom that we didn't see.

"Everything he did say, yes, that is what was said. But they can edit things too, from one week to the last week - you can join those together to make something out of that," he said.

Sean - whose relation to wife Susan ended last night - said he regularly talks to Anthony since the show wrapped and feels bad for how the broadcaster has been portrayed.

"I think a lot of Australia didn't get to see all of Anthony," he said.

"He was very caring. He would genuinely pull the chair out for Nadia to sit down. He would get her dinner. He would pour her drink. He always told her how beautiful and how gorgeous she looked.

"It's hard because that didn't come across and he feels bad for it."