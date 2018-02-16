Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Cheating MAFS bride breaks her silence

by Bronte Coy

REALITY TV's newest villain Davina Rankin has broken her silence amid a wave of backlash over her "affair" on Married At First Sight.

The Brisbane-based contestant, 26, has become a hot topic of conversation this week after viewers watched her pursue a secret relationship with Dean Wells, betraying both of their respective spouses.

Far from being apologetic over the scandal during her appearance on A Current Affair on Thursday, Davina appeared to shrug off responsibility.

"I'm no stranger to dating, I know what I want, I know what qualities I need in a man," she told the reporter.

"I'm crazy, I'm all over the place all of the time, so I need someone who can keep up with me. More than anything, I almost need someone busier than me to motivate and inspire me."

While admitting the public outcry over her affair has been "quite scary", Davina was still feeling positive about the sudden attention.

"It's great I guess, but it comes with a lot of criticism ... But if anyone can deal with [the backlash], it's me," she said.

Viewers have been ruthless in their condemnation of both Davina and Dean after watching Wednesday night's episode of the show, which saw the pair sneak off to grope each other in the corner while their partners were at a dinner party in the next room.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  davina rankin mafs

WORKERS WANTED: 70 jobs at Maccas' new store

WORKERS WANTED: 70 jobs at Maccas' new store

When and where you can apply.

Highly contagious infection at Ipswich school

generic mask

Highly contagious infection has been confirmed at an Ipswich school.

INFO GRAPHIC: Ipswich parents call for air con in classrooms

Generic photo of a classroom.

IPSWICH kids struggle to concentrate, come home red faced and cranky

STORM PICS: Videos show deluge of 'golf ball' hail

Lisa Turner at Flinders View posted this photo to Higgins Storm Chasing.

Almost 6000 homes were without power

Local Partners

‘He’s played you’: MAFS’ biggest twist

MARRIED At First Sight’s messy love triangle is about to get even more twisted. There’s a huge bombshell on the way, and someone will get hurt.

Fans go wild over Brad, Jen rumours

Fans are gunning for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to get back together.

FAMOUS exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are both single again.

11 things to do in Ipswich

Minecraft Raspberry Pi at the Ipswich Central Library.

Looking for something to do this week, we've got you covered

Courtney Barnett’s strong anti-troll song

Courtney Barnett.

Her first single pulls no punches about the impact of trolling.

Fifty Shades owed us full frontal male nudity

Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Freed. Picture: Universal Pictures

Jamie Dornan manages to avoid showing his private parts on screen.

How accident lead Picnic star to take up acting

Lily Sullivan will walk the world stage in Berlin for the world premiere of Picnic At Hanging Rock. Picture: Jason Edwards

Picnic At Hanging Rock star took up acting after a knee injury

Spice Girls have ‘signed reunion tour contracts’

The Spice Girls in 1997. Picture: Supplied

THE Spice Girls have signed contracts for their reunion tour