Cheating MAFS bride breaks her silence

REALITY TV's newest villain Davina Rankin has broken her silence amid a wave of backlash over her "affair" on Married At First Sight.

The Brisbane-based contestant, 26, has become a hot topic of conversation this week after viewers watched her pursue a secret relationship with Dean Wells, betraying both of their respective spouses.

Far from being apologetic over the scandal during her appearance on A Current Affair on Thursday, Davina appeared to shrug off responsibility.

"I'm no stranger to dating, I know what I want, I know what qualities I need in a man," she told the reporter.

"I'm crazy, I'm all over the place all of the time, so I need someone who can keep up with me. More than anything, I almost need someone busier than me to motivate and inspire me."

While admitting the public outcry over her affair has been "quite scary", Davina was still feeling positive about the sudden attention.

"It's great I guess, but it comes with a lot of criticism ... But if anyone can deal with [the backlash], it's me," she said.

Viewers have been ruthless in their condemnation of both Davina and Dean after watching Wednesday night's episode of the show, which saw the pair sneak off to grope each other in the corner while their partners were at a dinner party in the next room.