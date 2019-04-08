Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Married at First Sight's furious confrontation
TV

Host’s on-air MAFS rant: ‘Cesspit of TV’

by Nick Bond
8th Apr 2019 9:29 AM

ABC host Michael Rowland has slammed Nine's reality TV juggernaut Married At First Sight, calling the show "the absolute cesspit of TV".

The ABC News Breakfast host made the comments on air this morning in the wake of last night's explosive MAFS reunion episode, which saw contestants Martha and Cyrrell throw red wine on each other during a furious confrontation.

Michael Rowland: Not a MAFS fan. Picture: Stuart McEvoy/The Australian
Michael Rowland: Not a MAFS fan. Picture: Stuart McEvoy/The Australian

"I've never understood the appeal of this show. I fully appreciate it's watched by gazillions, and well done Channel 9 for sustaining it, but this is a show that destroys relationships; it doesn't celebrate relationships," Rowland told viewers.

 

Last night's unfortunate wine-throwing incident.
Last night's unfortunate wine-throwing incident.

"This is a show that encourages cheating and adultery. What sort of message is this show setting to teenagers like mine, who I'm trying to teach about the nature of stable, loving relationships? It's the absolute cesspit of TV," he continued.

Tweeting a clip of his comments, Rowland wrote that he "had to get this off my chest. Who's with me?"

It appears quite a few people are:

Do you agree? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Rowland will be pleased to know that the cesspit's just about to dry up: This season of MAFS finally draws to a close with tonight's finale, airing 7.30pm on Nine.

More Stories

Show More
channel nine entertainment mafs married at first sight reality tv

Top Stories

    Gold accredited education precinct in our backyard

    premium_icon Gold accredited education precinct in our backyard

    Education If you drive past on any given day you'll see students enjoying their lunchtimes without shoes, swinging from trees and playing in the mud.

    • 8th Apr 2019 10:13 AM
    12 ways to beat the boredom these school holidays

    premium_icon 12 ways to beat the boredom these school holidays

    News Fun events to stop the kids from asking "what are we doing today"

    RAAF’s gender guide for fighter pilots

    premium_icon RAAF’s gender guide for fighter pilots

    News RAAF are being told to think twice before bombing civilian women

    • 8th Apr 2019 10:21 AM
    Vision before criticism is needed this election campaign

    premium_icon Vision before criticism is needed this election campaign

    Opinion We need a vision and a can-do attitude to get things done

    • 8th Apr 2019 9:01 AM