Jess’s outrageous claim about TV affair

Jess appeared on Talking Married after last night's episode of MAFS.

MARRIED At First Sight mean girl Jessika has claimed both Mick and Tamara gave her the go ahead to have an affair with Dan.

In last night's episode Jess and Dan continued to keep their affair a secret from the others, sneaking out of the dinner party for a pash on the balcony before returning to the table and deflecting a question from Ning about whether or not they have feelings for each other.

After the episode aired, Jess appeared on Nine's Talking Married and claimed she and Dan were given the green light to hook up by their respective partners.

"Throughout the affair there was offers on the table from Tamara that if I wanted Dan, to have Dan," Jess said. "There was also offers from Mick, if you want Jess, have her."

Talking Married co-host Shelly Horton told Jess, "That doesn't sound true," but she maintained that's what happened.

The Talking Married hosts didn’t seem too impressed by Jessika.



"So at the girls' night Tamara said, 'You like my husband, if you like Dan, go for Dan'," Jess said.

She went on to claim she told Tamara at the girls' night she was keen on her husband.

"I did, I cheersed her," Jess said about her subtle message to Tamara. "I'm not too sure why she's upset now."

Like so many reality contestants before her, Jess blamed MAFS editors for hiding the blessings both Mick and Tamara allegedly gave.

"These are things we're not seeing at the minute," she said on Talking Married.

She also hinted producers encouraged her and Dan to keep the affair hidden from the rest of the group.

"We were experiencing a lot of pressure from different avenues to sort of keep things secret," she said.

"I feel like in every situation that we were asked, we were separate, and I feel like it's something that we needed to be together for as a united front. We just got swept up in this bubble of lies and manipulation."

Dan and Tamara were matched together.

Mick and Jessika were matched together.

Viewers slammed Jess during Tuesday night's episode for continuing to lie about her affair to Dan even when Tamara took her aside for a one-on-one.

Jess said she understands the outrage and feels guilty about the way she treated Tamara.

"Watching it back and seeing the deception played out … I agreed with her comments that I was trash," Jess said. "I was absolutely trash. I trashed the girl code and I was disgusting.

"Watching it back I cringe and I go, 'I hope my daughter never sees this'."

THE MARK AND NING INCIDENT

In Tuesday night's episode, Jess was getting grilled by the girls about her feelings for Dan so she tried to deflect the attention by telling Ning that Mark wasn't on the show for the right reasons.

"Ning, things that Mick has brought up about you and Mark, they're not nice," Jess said to Ning.

"He lies to you and Mick and Mark have both said after this experiment ends, they're going to f**k a whole bunch of b**ches."

Ning and Mark are matched together on Married At First Sight.

The comment was a hot topic at last night's dinner party, with an angry Mike confronting Jess on behalf of his mate, Mark.

Jess was asked about the incident on Talking Married and blamed Mick for embellishing the story she then passed on to Ning.

"I definitely feel bad about that, however everything I said came from Mick," she said.

"The conversation I had was obviously the little sprinkle on top from Mick, and this was at his homestay when he was upset with me, obviously, and he was trying to put a bit of hurt onto me by saying, 'Well we're gonna go back to Thailand …'"

Mark also appeared on Talking Married last night and set the record straight about what he actually said to Mick.

"The story originated when Ning and I were on our honeymoon in Thailand," he said.

"We were at a place, and the owner approached both of us and said that after this experiment finishes he'd like to get Ning and I and other cast members back to Thailand and have a bit of a party away.

Mark also appeared on Talking Married to explain what he told Mick.

"Away from the filming Mick and I had a couple of beers, and I explained to him this process. He disclosed this to Jess on his homestay. During the third, fourth, changing of hands … it seems now like Mick and I were going to Thailand ourselves and having our own little party."

Married At First Sight returns on Sunday night at 7pm on Nine with Jess and Dan set to come clean about their affair.