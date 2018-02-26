MAFS groom Troy is ‘35yo virgin’

WHILE defending his odd behaviour on Married At First Sight, Troy Delmege's sister appears to have just outed her brother as a virgin.

Troy, 35, has been raising eyebrows since his very first appearance on the show, during which he described his ideal girl as a "Barbie cheerleader", hit on his bride's entire family, ripped off his wedding vows from a website, and brushed his teeth like a psychopath.

We’re still traumatised.

Since then, he's kept up the bizarre antics - to the great dismay of his wife Ashley Irwin - leading many to believe he must be a paid actor.

After weeks of speculation, Troy's sister Tanya Delmege has staunchly denied the rumours, and instead accused Ash, 28, of chasing stardom.

"I think Ashley's on [Married At First Sight] for different reasons than Troy. Troy feels like Ash definitely wants to be famous," she told NW.

Earlier this month, photos surfaced of Troy engaging in a steamy kissing session with another contestant, Carly Bowyer, in a Melbourne park.

Troy and Carly’s PDA. Picture: Splash News

When asked whether those two may end up having a happy future together, Tanya revealed a rather significant detail about her brother's private life.

"[Carly and Troy] have some social differences … Troy's very churchy actually and as far as I know he's on the V-plates," said Tanya, adding that Troy is probably waiting for a real marriage - not the commitment ceremony featured on the dating show.

"The view of my family is that they need to overcome their social differences, which are very significant."

During last night's episode of Married, both Troy and Ashley opted to stay in the relationship, despite some major blow-ups throughout the week, and the rather critical fact that she seems to heavily dislike him.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Nine.