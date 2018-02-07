Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

SPOILER ‘partner swap’ snaps ruin MAFS finale

Troy being irritating on Married At First Sight.
Troy being irritating on Married At First Sight.
by Keely McDonough

SPOLER ALERT!

 

 

MARRIED At First Sight is the latest reality television show to have its ending spoiled by a women's magazine publishing "shocking" photographs.

New Idea has published photographs of two Married At First Sight contestants, who married different partners on the Channel Nine show, kissing and cuddling outdoors.

Troy, 35, revealed on the reality show he was searching for a "cross between a Barbie and a cheerleader" and seemed to get his wish when bubbly blonde Ashley walked down the aisle.

But shock photos reveal Troy was getting cosy with Carly, who married millionaire Justin. Picture: Channel Nine
But shock photos reveal Troy was getting cosy with Carly, who married millionaire Justin. Picture: Channel Nine

But in the photographs published in the February issue of the mag, Troy is holding hands and canoodling with another co-star Carly, who married millionaire 41-year-old Justin.

The "partner swapping" photographs were beat up by the magazine as a "cheating scandal".

And this isn't the first time a glossy magazine has spoiled the ending of a show that crew and publicists work so hard to keep secret.

In 2015, Channel Ten took an online publication to court after the tabloid posted pictures which spoiled Sam Frost's Bachelorette finale.

The photos showed Frost and Sasha Mielczarek cuddling in a Sydney CBD hotel room and were posted to the website's home page just hours before the finale aired.

Network Ten obtained a rare injunction in the Supreme Court, forcing the publication to take down the content, but by then it was already too late.

 

Sam Frost’s season of The Bachelorette was ruined when a photographer took snaps of the pair in a hotel. Picture: Toby Zerna
Sam Frost’s season of The Bachelorette was ruined when a photographer took snaps of the pair in a hotel. Picture: Toby Zerna

In December last year, Bachelor rejects Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate were snapped kissing during the filming of upcoming Ten series Bachelor in Paradise.

The photos show Maguire, who was competing for Richie Strahan's love on the Bachelor, with her arms wrapped around Woodgate's neck as they strolled along the beach.

The pair were staying in Fiji alongside other Bachelor and Bachelorette cast-offs Michael Turnbull, Leah Costa and Tara Pavlovic, who will all appear when the show airs after I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here' wraps up.

Despite the efforts of producers and contestants of these reality shows trying to keep the finale under wraps, they are often ruined by photographers who fly out to the location they are filming to secretly take photos. They are then sold onto media publications.

Troy walked down the aisle with Ashley. Picture: Channel Nine
Troy walked down the aisle with Ashley. Picture: Channel Nine

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  mafs partner shock spoiler

'Legs tied': Dog found in plastic bag at dump

'Legs tied': Dog found in plastic bag at dump

A SMALL dog has been found by a council worker at a landfill site in Willowbank.

Hospital's first trainee makes transition to nurse

Registered nurse Jessica Suffolk.

The former Bundamba student spotted an ad in the newsletter

The Katter MP bringing the gun show to parliament

New Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto is posting gym selfies from Parliament House.

State politics is heating up for 2018

1,000MW Lockyer Energy Project gets environmental approval

FILE PHOTO

1000MW gas-fired power plant gets green tick from Feds

Local Partners

Frasier's Martin Crane dies at 77

John Mahoney has died at age 77. He was best known for his role as the father in Frasier

premium_icon Ita’s brussels sprout feud may land 10 in court

Denise Drysdale and Ita Buttrose

THE Studio 10 feud has reached its boiling point

Noll, Green in Australia Day clash

Shannon Noll has some big opinions on Australia Day. Picture: Warner Music Australia

ROCKER Shannon Noll says he supports moving Australia Day

Kylie reveals baby’s weird name

KYLIE Jenner has finally confirmed her pregnancy

KYLIE Jenner has announced the name of her baby and no one is surprised

Why Katy Perry regrets her breakthrough hit

Singer Katy Perry performs at Madison Square Garden during her "Witness: The Tour"

'If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it'

JT ‘changed Super Bowl show’ due to backlash

JUSTIN Timberlake was “100 per cent ready to use the hologram”

premium_icon Karl and Jasmine go public with engagement

Jasmine Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic pose for a rare photo together. Picture: Christian Gilles

KARL Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough have gone public with their engagement