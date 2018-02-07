SPOILER ‘partner swap’ snaps ruin MAFS finale

Troy being irritating on Married At First Sight.

Troy being irritating on Married At First Sight.

SPOLER ALERT!

MARRIED At First Sight is the latest reality television show to have its ending spoiled by a women's magazine publishing "shocking" photographs.

New Idea has published photographs of two Married At First Sight contestants, who married different partners on the Channel Nine show, kissing and cuddling outdoors.

Troy, 35, revealed on the reality show he was searching for a "cross between a Barbie and a cheerleader" and seemed to get his wish when bubbly blonde Ashley walked down the aisle.

But shock photos reveal Troy was getting cosy with Carly, who married millionaire Justin. Picture: Channel Nine

But in the photographs published in the February issue of the mag, Troy is holding hands and canoodling with another co-star Carly, who married millionaire 41-year-old Justin.

The "partner swapping" photographs were beat up by the magazine as a "cheating scandal".

And this isn't the first time a glossy magazine has spoiled the ending of a show that crew and publicists work so hard to keep secret.

In 2015, Channel Ten took an online publication to court after the tabloid posted pictures which spoiled Sam Frost's Bachelorette finale.

The photos showed Frost and Sasha Mielczarek cuddling in a Sydney CBD hotel room and were posted to the website's home page just hours before the finale aired.

Network Ten obtained a rare injunction in the Supreme Court, forcing the publication to take down the content, but by then it was already too late.

Sam Frost’s season of The Bachelorette was ruined when a photographer took snaps of the pair in a hotel. Picture: Toby Zerna

In December last year, Bachelor rejects Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate were snapped kissing during the filming of upcoming Ten series Bachelor in Paradise.

The photos show Maguire, who was competing for Richie Strahan's love on the Bachelor, with her arms wrapped around Woodgate's neck as they strolled along the beach.

The pair were staying in Fiji alongside other Bachelor and Bachelorette cast-offs Michael Turnbull, Leah Costa and Tara Pavlovic, who will all appear when the show airs after I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here' wraps up.

Despite the efforts of producers and contestants of these reality shows trying to keep the finale under wraps, they are often ruined by photographers who fly out to the location they are filming to secretly take photos. They are then sold onto media publications.