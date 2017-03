IPSWICH'S own pizza and pasta made its national TV debut last night.

Married at first sight TV couple Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian chose Viva Italia on Brisbane St for their date night.

The couple dined at the restaurant, upstairs in the Old Flour Mill, some months before the episode aired last night.

The Booval-based trucks part manufacturer and his on-screen bride are still together after they were married as part of the TV series in February.