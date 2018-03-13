MAFS bride Gab’s amazing weight loss

MARRIED At First Sight bride Gabrielle was left heartbroken after her "marriage" to Nasser fell apart and they decided to leave the show on Sunday night's episode.

It's clear her time on the show has been an emotional rollercoaster and it has taken a toll on her body.

"With my emotional journey on the show, along with health issues towards the end of filming that I needed treatment for, my weight just dropped," the 44-year-old told NW.

"I slimmed down a lot during and after the experiment was filming. However, I'm feeling a lot better now and letting my body do what it needs to do to stay strong and healthy - that's what it is for now," she explained.

MAFS’ Gabrielle had a health emergency at the end of filming.

After filming for the show wrapped, the single mum was rushed to hospital suffering from toxic shock syndrome.

Gab worked as a plus-size model and actor before going on the reality show and from recent photographs it appears she's dropped a few dress sizes.

A Melbourne-based dietitian told the magazine she believes Gab has lost around 18kg.

Right now, the reality TV star is focused on her health.

Gabrielle pictured at home in Sydney’s Frenchs Forest. Picture: Tim Hunter

"I've been told by many doctors that timing was everything, and that things could have been very bad very quickly had we not gone when we did," she told the magazine.

She lost a lot of weight during filming the show.

She explained the scare was a great reminder of how important her health is.

Unfortunately, Gab and her partner Nasser failed to make things work on the show and called time on their relationship.

Despite leaving the show still single, she's optimistic that she will find the perfect person for her. But she's willing to wait for the right man.

"This experience has taught me a lot about what I deserve, what I should let go of and what's worth holding onto and fighting for," she said.