Marriage always had a sporting chance

Rob and Narelle Tyler are about to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A LIFE of supporting the kids on the sporting field has adapted into a life of travel and good times for Ipswich couple Narelle and Rob Tyler, and after bringing up the half-ton they couldn’t be happier.

Narelle and Rob, who first met in dancing classes at the Harrisville School of Arts Hall in the later 60s, will bring up their 50th wedding anniversary on January 3, having tied the knot at the St John’s Lutheran Church in Ipswich in 1970.

The time has flown for the well-known couple, whose faces are familiar around Ipswich sporting circles.

Many locals who grew up playing school sport would recognise the familiar flowing locks and bush beard of Rob, a school teacher who was a regular fixture around the hockey fields after looking after sports for several schools, as well as regional teams.

Both Narelle and Rob played sport well into their 40s and also supported the activities of children Bonita, Steven and Cassandra.

“Hockey became part of our life,” Rob said, “which is funny because neither Narelle nor myself ever played hockey, and it was only after Cassandra came up to us one day and asked us if she could play.

“The team needed a coach at the time so I started coaching them.

“Steven played soccer too but everything revolved around hockey.

“We live a busy sort of life which I think was good for Narelle and me and good for the kids.”

Rob, 73, and Narelle, 68, recently returned from a big cruise across south-east Asia and are about to embark on a family cruise to the Whitsundays to celebrate the milestone.

They are now the pround grandparents of six children.