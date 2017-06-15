Marquee tickets at a premium as Ipswich embraces Cup

OUR DAY: A huge crowd gathers for the main race at last year's Ipswich Cup. Organisers are expecting another big crowd.

TWO more sleeps Ipswich!

Cup day is coming and despite some inclement weather earlier in the week, this Saturday is shaping up to be a pearler of a day to enjoy the city's premier social and racing event.

Staying true to the relaxed vibe that the Ipswich Cup is famous for, organisers have trucked in tonnes of sand and a smattering of palm trees, pool toys and banana chairs to create a beach theme in the Lazy Bear Beach Party area.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching said the ironically themed area would be fenced off within the popular viewing terrace.

"We are going for a relaxed feel,” Mr Kitching said.

"It's a beach party in the middle of winter and miles from the nearest beach.”

Additional tickets have been made available for the beach area, with the initial round selling out quickly.

In what is shaping up to be another very busy day track-side, all private marquees are already sold out. Tickets are still available for the XXXX Summer-themed infield section, which is likely to accommodate some 3000 racegoers on Saturday.

For those keen to just rock up on the day, general admission tickets are available at the gate.

"It's the biggest social event in Ipswich and a very important race meeting around Australia,” Mr Kitching said.

"It's a very important day and I hope to see everyone out there supporting it.”