Maroons willing to let Walters walk

QUEENSLAND Rugby League boss Rob Moore will not stand in the way of Kevin Walters coaching an NRL club, but insists he will not be sacked in the wake of the Maroons' second consecutive series defeat.

Speculation has raged over Walters' future with the Queensland team, amid reports the Maroons mentor will be the No.1 target for the Titans should they sever ties with besieged coach Garth Brennan.

Titans culture and performance chief Mal Meninga will table his full report to the club board on Monday, and there is a real possibility the Gold Coast could be on the lookout for Brennan's successor by season's end.

Despite the Maroons' crushing 26-20 loss in the Origin decider Walters declared he planned to stay on as coach next season, and Moore said the 51-year-old had the full backing of the QRL to see out his deal in 2020.

"It's all been speculation, we have not talked about it (Walters moving on)," Moore said.

"Our position is that we will support Kevvie into an NRL job and he has that allowance within his agreement with us.

"But as it stands he has a year to go on his contract with us and we are more than happy for him to see out his deal."

Souths and England coach Wayne Bennett last week offered to take charge of the Maroons next season in the event the Titans made moves to sign his former protege Walters.

Walters has lost two series in a row. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

But it is understood Bennett may struggle to receive high-level support, with Rabbitohs hierarchy concerned about the prospect of the 69-year-old juggling club, state and international coaching commitments.

Moore said Walters was under no pressure to keep his job at Queensland, lauding his cultivation of the next wave of Maroons which has seen a staggering 21 players blooded in the past four series.

"Kevvie has done a wonderful job," Moore said.

"People look at the results match by match but people should look at what's happened in the last three years and what we have had to do in the last three years.

"We knew the transition would come and it's come early. We've had injuries and retirements we didn't envisage, including Cam Smith's retirement, and we lost the core of a team that had won 10 series, so it's hard to replace.

Could this be the end for Walters. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

"Kevvie has had some tough challenges as coach but everything he has done has been exceptional.

"Kevvie has had two series losses but even with all the series Mal Meninga won, there were a lot of games in the balance. Most Origin games come down to one moment and in this game, NSW won that moment and that was the series.

"It could have easily gone our way, it didn't, we understand that. We are a humble group and Kevvie has our full support for next year."

Maroons skipper Daly Cherry-Evans hopes Walters is not lost to the Queensland set-up.

"I would love to be in a position to win a series with Kevin Walters as coach," he said. "I've really enjoyed working under him and I feel our relationship will only get stronger and help this team be in a better position next year."