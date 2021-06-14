Maroons star reveals Queensland’s missing presence

“We let all of North Queensland and Queensland down, but it’s not over yet.”

Queensland forward Felise Kaufusi believes the absence of Josh Papalii was critical in his side's Townsville capitulation, and has declared the Raiders enforcer a must pick for State of Origin II.

Papalii has established himself as arguably the NRL's finest prop, and the loss of his 18-games of experience was evident amongst a completely outmuscled Maroons pack.

Kaufusi and his teammates struggled to make inroads in the Blues defensive line, opening the floodgates for the likes of Tom Trbojevic, Brian To'o and Latrell Mitchell to devastate at will.

The aggression of Papalii and firebrand Rooster Lindsay Collins - who will miss the season with an ACL injury - was clearly missed.

However with the Canberra star back from suspension, Kaufusi said his addition would be a major shake up in turning their fortunes around.

"It's huge, particularly with Papalii his experience in the middle is huge for us," Kaufusi said.

"Even Lindsay Collins, I love the way he plays in club footy and the way he played in State of Origin for us last year was massive.

"He (Papalii) has got that much experience and is a role model for all the younger boys coming through.

"Guys like Mo (Fotuaika) and (Joe) Ofahengaue, all these young boys really look up to him and his presence. Everyone wants to play for him."

Surrounded by his children in the aftermath of the 50-6 Queensland Country Bank Stadium blowout, some of the sting was taken out of Kaufusi.

The 29-year-old was constantly forced on the back foot, making 38 tackles while only mustering 76 running metres.

But the Melbourne veteran admits it was initially difficult to face them.

The wounds were still extremely fresh when he stepped into the dressing sheds, but seeing his young ones instantly renewed a fire.

It picked his spirits straight back up, and reminded him it was not over yet, and he was quick to cast aside his disappointing during the Storms 42-16 triumph over the New Zealand Warriors.

"To be honest I was half embarrassed to come see them after that performance. But then again it's two ends of the sword, you get to cuddle up with the kids and forget more about the result," Kaufusi said.

"The crowd was awesome, we tried to ride it as much as we could but full credit to the Blues. "They just jumped us you know what I mean? They did exactly what we wanted to do. We let all of North Queensland and Queensland down, but it's not over yet.

"Luckily there's still another two games to go. We have to learn from tonight. There's no chances left, we have to go out there and come out on top in Game II."

