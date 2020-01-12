Maroons on song as they head to Hobart

TALENTED TRIO: Kira Holmes and cousins Ellie and Ruth Johnston hope to play a glorious tune at the Australian under-18 cricket championships in Hobart.

THREE Ipswich Logan Hornets will not perish with the music in them as they strive to extend Queensland’s T20 dominance at the Australian under-18 Championships in Tasmania this week.

Classy all-rounding cousins Ellie and Ruth Johnston, and promising wicketkeeper Kira Holmes will feature heavily as the maroons aim to defend their T20 trophy and upset New South Wales’ run of success in the one-day part of the tournament which begins tomorrow and wraps up on January 23. The Sunshine State finished third in the 50-over edition last time.

Forced to watch on indignantly as New South Wales’’ first and second sides contested an all sky blue decider, the Queenslanders are determined not to suffer such an excruciating fate again.

Groomed to lead at the Hornets where she has gained invaluable experience as skipper, Ellie Johnston takes on the role of vice-captain, a challenge she is eagerly anticipating. Setting fields, constantly scheming and having her finger on the game’s pulse have become second nature.

She admits it will be a little different taking a backward step but is looking forward to supporting Queensland captain Valleys’ Charli Knott and bringing her attacking philosophy to the fold.

“I can just sit back a bit and watch Knotty,” she said.

“It is always good to have someone there to help.

“I’ve got a lot of smart cricketers who help me at Hornets and I always take in what they are saying.”

Johnston said she won’t be satisfied unless the talent-rich squad returns home with the T20 crown and pushes its southern nemesis all of the way in the longer format.

“We definitely want to be up there,” Johnston said.

“We claimed the T20 title last year, so we definitely want to keep it. We also want to be competitive in the one-day competition as well.”

Johnston said coming together as a unit and bonding would also be a focus for the young women, many of whom had played alongside each other in the past.

A top order batter and leg spin bowler whose most damaging weapon is natural variation, she considers it an unrivalled privilege to represent this great state and serve as a key member of the outfit’s leadership group.

“It is pretty amazing,” she said.

“It is pretty cool to play for your state with the best girls from all around Queensland.

“It is a huge honour.”

While the Johnstons have competed at national level before, it is Holmes first appearance.

Johnston said it was more exciting seeing the keeper and dashing middle order bat selected than hearing her own name read out.

“I was stoked to see her on the list,” she said.

“She definitely deserves to be in the team. I field in the slips next to her and I have to tell her to stop singing half the time.”

It will only be a positive sign if Ipswich’s Queensland contingent hears Holmes in full voice often as they mount their campaign over the next 10 days in Hobart.