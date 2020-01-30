Maroons incorporate history in 2020 strip

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Queensland Maroons will run out wearing a ‘modern take’ of the strip donned by Arthur Beetson in the first Origin match in 1980.

The jersey, manufactured ny ISC Sport, prominently features the historic Kangaroo Q logo, with the design central to the QRL’s”Forged by History” celebration which pays tribute to the roots of Origin and the many iconic moments over the 40 years. The Maroons have launched the new jersey, with rising talent Kalyn Ponga captured in the campaign videosoaking up Queensland’s rich Origin history as the next generation draws inspiration from Former Origin Greats.

A star-struck Ponga admires the skills and impact of former stars like the late Arthur Beetson, Wally Lewis, Mal Meninga and Johnathan Thurston in the video, providing fans with a unique insight into the origins of the 2020 design.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters said the new jersey carried some striking characteristics.

“Every Queensland jersey is special, but this one is unique as it provides a direct link between 1980 and 2020 through features like the collar, emblem and sleeves; and of course the all-maroon,” Walters said.

Ponga said his first priority this year was to produce his best football for the Knights to place him in the mix for “higher honours”.

“It’s a lot of passion, it’s a lot of pride,” he said of his Origin experiences to date. I think we’ve got to respect the people before us, and they respect us as well. With the old boys coming into camp, that’s what makes playing for Queensland so special. You’re doing it for your state, the people before you, and your fans and family.”