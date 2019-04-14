Hunt sends Maroons message in dominant Dragons win

He went hunting Bulldogs.

St George Illawarra halfback Ben Hunt offered up a not-so-subtle reminder to Queensland selectors - don't forget me.

In a dominant and probing performance, Hunt was involved in no less than six tries as his Dragons demolished Canterbury 40-4 at Jubilee Oval, Kogarah.

Hunt was involved in everything. He played a role in three first half tries, one through a vital one-on-one strip, and three more in the second.

It was one of the finest individual performances of the season.

Hunt has been under heavy scrutiny since he arrived at St George Illawarra last year.

On Sunday he finally looked comfortable and at home in the Red V.

Hunt crossed for his own try in the 59th minute through a horrible Bulldogs blunder and then scored again in the final minute.

His smile lit up the Kogarah night.

No doubt Hunt would be behind Manly's Daly Cherry-Evans for the Maroons No. 7 jumper but the Dragons star could be considered as a hooker or bench utility.

Fullback Matt Dufty was always elusive.

DYNAMIC DRAGONS

Canterbury whacked Saints 38-0 in the corresponding game last year at Kogarah.

The loss, with St George Illawarra running fourth at the time, prompted fans to yell abuse at players as they left the field.

Sunday was different with Saints players cheered from the field at half-time and full-time. It was a standing ovation.

The Dragons rumbled and rolled over Canterbury in the first half. It was as good a half as any this season. The Dogs were simply blown off the park.

It was a thoroughly comprehensive, dominant and tough victory.

"They made a statement," said former NSW star Ryan Girdler.

SUPER STRIP

This was the game's turning point.

Behind 8-0 and enjoying solid field position, Hunt stripped the ball one-on-one from Canterbury forward Rhyse Martin in the 28th minute.

Hunt ran 60 metres before centre Tim Lafai surged over out wide on the opposite side of the field on the next play.

It gave Saints a 12-0 lead and broke the hearts of Canterbury players. It was game over.

FEARSOME FRIZELL

Tyson Frizell was terrorising at times.

Former Dragons forward Gorden Tallis told Triple M that Frizell was "bullying" opposition players.

It was a brutal performance for a player only back a week from a lacerated testicle. Frizell was rested for the final 25 minutes.

Frizell's NSW teammate Paul Vaughan was powerful too. He made one memorable 30-metre carry from a kick-off.

Vaughan limped off with a minor ankle sprain in the 53rd minute and did not return.

DAYTIME DOGS

This was Canterbury's fifth day match in five rounds. It's almost as though they're scared of the dark.

Maybe Canterbury wanted to hide in the dark. They were never alive in Sunday's clash as they were manhandled.

Canterbury had moved forward several steps in the past two games but certainly took a few strides backwards against the Dragons.

Some of their handling and passing options were horrible. They only completed at 60 per cent in the second half.

It was Canterbury's heaviest loss at Kogarah since 1965.

INTERNATIONAL DAY

Unbelievably, 12 nations were represented across both sides.

Players with heritage from Australia, Lebanon, Tonga, Samoa, Italy, Scotland, New Zealand, Nigeria, England, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Wales all played.

It certainly was a multicultural afternoon.

RIP PETER

St George Illawarra players wore black armbands to honour Peter Armstrong, a member of the legendary Dragons side of the 1950s and 1960s who passed away last week.

Armstrong played for St George between 1957 and 1964, winning two premierships, in 1961 and 1964, during the club's famous 11-year reign.

He was a hooker who arrived at Kogarah after the legendary Ken Kearney retired. Armstrong played more than 100 grade games for the Dragons.