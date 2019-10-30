Maroons get back in black

PRIZED IMPORTS: The Fight Wright QNZLD Boxing team dominated the New Zealand Championships bagging four gold medals and a silver.

BOXING: Two Ipswich boxers have spearheaded the QNZLD team's assault on the New Zealand Championships and brought home gold.

Fight Wright Boxing Club located in Carole Park is the training base of some of the country's most outstanding young talents in Maikara Tahere, 13, and Neitani Lelo, 12.

Though residing this side of the Tasman, both reigning Golden Gloves champions are ineligible for Australian titles because they have not yet become citizens.

As a result head coach Trevor Wright decided to take a squad of up-and-coming fighters back across the ditch to contest the New Zealand Championships and encourage their development.

"They couldn't go any further,” Wright said.

"There was nowhere else for them to go, so we took them back to New Zealand.”

Boxing Queensland supported the concept and Fight Wright handled organisation of the privately funded trip to Hawkes Bay earlier this month.

A criteria was determined, with athletes required to have enjoyed previous success at the Golden Gloves tournament in order to qualify.

Three other Queenslanders from as far afield as Bundaberg joined coaching staff and Tahere and Lelo to test their mettle against the best their country of origin could muster.

Two training camps were held at the Fight Wright gym to ensure QNZLD representatives were sufficiently prepared for the rigours of national standard competition, as sharp as possible and primed to wreak havoc.

The maroons cleaned up, stamping their authority within their respective weight divisions and coming away with four gold medals and a silver.

Tahere took out the 63kg cadet class and stablemate Lelo excelled to claim the 36kg cadet title.

Typifying the class of the Sunshine State contingent, Inala counter-puncher Xavier Thompson earned himself the title of "the most scientific boxer of the tournament”.

Wright said the Kiwis posed worthy adversaries and every fight was contested with conviction.

He said the experience would undoubtedly prove advantageous to his charges and expedite their already accelerated evolution into hardened professionals.

"It was high quality boxing,” he said.

"They all had to fight to the best of their ability.

"No one was a walk over.

"Even just going away and training as a team, and getting used to competition and weighing in every day will be beneficial.”

Many other sports allow foreign participants, with medals being awarded to the first three Australians and any guests who rise to the podium.

Ideally, Boxing Australia would change its rules to allow fighters who are long-term residents but non-citizens, especially young amateurs, to take part in national events in this country.

"I would love that to happen,” Wright said.

"It is not our boys fault their parents came to live here years ago.”

Failing any changes to the existing regulations, Fight Wright will hold the QNZLD tour again next year in order to offer emerging migrant boxers an opportunity to hone their skills and continue their progression through the ranks.