Maroons fanatic drums up Ipswich support

IPSWICH footy fanatic Peter Brown's Flinders View shrine to all things Maroon could just be the next best place to be after Lang Park for tonight's State of Origin match.

With Queensland hoping to avoid a white-wash in the series, Mr Brown has invited all passionate fans to help support the boys for the game.

His place shouldn't be hard to spot, with a huge collection of Queensland flags and other supporter gear on display.

Origin fan Peter Brown at his Maroon filled house. Cordell Richardson

He is hoping to get his front lawn full of passionate Queensland fans from 4.30pm this afternoon to drum up support.

"I was at the first Origin game in 1980 and I've been collecting memorabilia ever since," he said.

"Everyone loves it. For us Origin is celebrated more than Christmas."

Origin fan Peter Brown at his Maroon filled house. Cordell Richardson

Mr Brown said Queensland had a tough task ahead to avoid a Cockroach series clean sweep tonight.

"Hopefully they can do it for Billy Slater," he said.

Fans are welcome to attend outside 2 Kensington Dve from 4.30pm this afternoon.