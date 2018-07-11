Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Origin fan Peter Brown at his Maroon filled house.
Origin fan Peter Brown at his Maroon filled house. Cordell Richardson
Rugby League

Maroons fanatic drums up Ipswich support

Andrew Korner
by
11th Jul 2018 4:23 PM

IPSWICH footy fanatic Peter Brown's Flinders View shrine to all things Maroon could just be the next best place to be after Lang Park for tonight's State of Origin match.

With Queensland hoping to avoid a white-wash in the series, Mr Brown has invited all passionate fans to help support the boys for the game.

His place shouldn't be hard to spot, with a huge collection of Queensland flags and other supporter gear on display.

 

Origin fan Peter Brown at his Maroon filled house.
Origin fan Peter Brown at his Maroon filled house. Cordell Richardson

He is hoping to get his front lawn full of passionate Queensland fans from 4.30pm this afternoon to drum up support.

"I was at the first Origin game in 1980 and I've been collecting memorabilia ever since," he said.

"Everyone loves it. For us Origin is celebrated more than Christmas."

 

Origin fan Peter Brown at his Maroon filled house.
Origin fan Peter Brown at his Maroon filled house. Cordell Richardson

Mr Brown said Queensland had a tough task ahead to avoid a Cockroach series clean sweep tonight.

"Hopefully they can do it for Billy Slater," he said.

Fans are welcome to attend outside 2 Kensington Dve from 4.30pm this afternoon.

maroons supporters peter brown state of origin 2018
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    New home for strongmen opens in Ipswich

    premium_icon New home for strongmen opens in Ipswich

    News FORGET mirrors, looking pretty and fancy workout clothes. A new gym has opened in Ipswich where strength and ability are king.

    • 11th Jul 2018 4:00 PM
    'My pregnancy hell': Mum's unimaginable suffering

    premium_icon 'My pregnancy hell': Mum's unimaginable suffering

    Health When Jessica Anderson fell pregnant a hellish nightmare began

    'Arrest me, arrest me', man tells police after lover's tiff

    premium_icon 'Arrest me, arrest me', man tells police after lover's tiff

    Crime They dealt with his non-compliant behaviour by tasering him twice

    • 11th Jul 2018 3:30 PM
    Is this the end of the yellow bin?

    Is this the end of the yellow bin?

    Environment Councils across Australia are in a recycling crisis.

    • 11th Jul 2018 3:17 PM

    Local Partners