Maroons eye national title Ipswich Hornets playing key roles in one-day campaign

CRICKET: A breathtaking half century from Ipswich Logan's Ruth Johnston helped Queensland crush Tasmania at the under-18 Australian Championships on Monday.

Pressing on after the disappointment of relinquishing the T20 trophy in the hope of getting their hands on some silverware, the maroons piled on the runs. Cousin Ellie Johnston has starred with the willow throughout the tournament to sit second on the run scorer’s list, but this time it was Ruth showing her side the way as Queensland amassed an imposing 253.

With the ball, they were ruthless, cleaning up the hosts for a mere 70.

Given a chance behind the stumps, Ipswich Logan’s Kira Holmes was outstanding, while vice-captain Ellie spun her way to 2/10 from five overs.

The result has the Queenslanders looking good to reach the decisive phase later this week, with the determined squad yet to drop a 50-over match as it strives for redemption. The Sunshine State has already hammered the CA XI and wrapped up a pivotal victory over a strong NSW Metro in emphatic fashion.

NSW reportedly flew several Women’s National Cricket League talents over specifically for the encounter in a bid to upset their northern nemesis but it mattered very little. Set 199 for the win, it was Ipswich’s stars setting the tone again. Ellie belted 52 off 43 at the top of the order to get her state off to a flyer as Queensland launched a well-constructed run chase and sent the Blues packing.

All teams had a rest day yesterday. Queensland meets the Northern Territory in a game they should win today. If successful, they should progress to Thursday’s decider where they expect to run into T20 champions NSW Country.