Maroon lair prepared ahead of second Origin clash

THERE was no shortage of tension in the first game for Maroon supporters, but Ipswich's number one cane toad fan was never in doubt our boys would come out on top.

Such is Flinders View grandfather Peter Brown's devotion to the cause, that when he purchased his house 15 years ago, he had a room custom built for his Queenslander lair, complete with all sorts of Maroon merchandise and memorabilia.

Ahead of tomorrow's second game in Perth, Mr Brown will again be inviting the grandkids over to cheer on the Maroons out on the front lawn on the corner of Ash St and Kensington Dr before heading inside to catch what promises to be another State of Origin thriller.

Boosted from the success of Game 1, Mr Brown is now confident of a follow up win for Queensland in unfamiliar territory.

"I'm feeling pretty good after seeing that first game,” Mr Brown said.

"NSW are in disarray, they don't know which players to pick at the moment.

"They have no game plan, and their halves are out of form.

"Mitchell Pearce probably should have been playing in this second game, but I think he doesn't want to be there.

"If NSW lose, he knows they'll pin it all on him again.”

Mr Brown said he thought Queensland needed to be wary of the NSW halves pairing of Nathan Cleary and James Maloney, who are Penrith club mates and could combine well.

He said while he wasn't a fan of the game being played outside of NSW or Queensland, the Perth match could provide a favourable atmosphere for the Maroons to take an unassailable lead in the 2019 series.

"It is going to be hard for us to win down in Sydney, but I think if the boys can win in Perth, NSW heads will drop and we are chance of a white wash,” he said.

Mr Brown will be watching the game in his purpose-built Maroon cave with his family tomorrow night, but before that, he has invited members of the public to join him outside 2 Kensington Drive in cheering on Queensland out the front of his house from 4pm.

"The grandkids will come over and we'll go out onto the street for half an hour or so,” he said. "We like to invite everyone down to join us. People really love it.”