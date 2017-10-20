MARKING FAIL: Ipswich school will undergo full review

AN IPSWICH school will undergo a full performance review following a marking error that has affected an entire class of Year 12 students.

It comes after the QT published stories exposing a cross-marking bungle that led to about 15 students' marks being downgraded, including at least two students whose English marks dropped from Bs to Ds.

Cross marking, where work is marked by a different teacher, is carried out at schools to ensure the grade awarded to each student is an accurate reflection of their work.

Parents of the affected students at Bundamba State Secondary College were distressed with the lack of communication, the lack of a reasonable explanation and few avenues to rectify the situation.

Now the state's most senior Education Queensland figure has become personally involved in resolving the situation.

Education Minister Kate Jones has provided an explanation saying the issue arose as the result of one teacher's work.

The teacher has now been removed from the school.

Ms Jones said, after becoming aware of the situation, she had become personally involved and had been assured the students would be able to re-submit assessment.

"The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority (QCAA) has confirmed to me that it will visit the school in coming days to do everything possible to make sure those students' Year 12 final results are not negatively affected by this situation," Ms Jones told the QT.

What has happened at this school isn't good enough...

"The QCAA has also assured me it will allow students to re-submit some pieces of assessment.

"I am confident we can get these students back on track for the end of the year.

"The Year 12s in question have been offered extra support to help them regain any lost ground - they've been offered more classes during the day and after-school coaching and tutoring.

"What has happened at this school isn't good enough - that's why this teacher is no longer at work.

"The Department of Education will hold a full review into the school's performance".

The background - How the cross marking error was exposed

The QT first became aware of the issue when it was exposed by respected community member David Yohan.

His nephew is an orphan and a senior student at Bundamba State Secondary College who moved to Australia from Ethiopia, after his parents were tragically killed.

For almost two years the senior student who hopes to become an engineer, received Bs for his English marks.

This year that grade suddenly dropped to a D, dashing his hopes of entering university after school.

Mr Yohan tried for months to get answers, and solutions, from the Education Department before coming to the QT.

After the story published on October 12, more parents and students came forward displaying the issue was more widespread than one student.

The State Government's Education Department had not explained how the situation came about or what had been done to stop it happening again, until Minister Kate Jones stepped in - offering a brief explanation and an assurance the problem would be resolved.