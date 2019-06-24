Market forces create a perfect storm for buyers and sellers

ON THE MARKET: Brooke Bowers is selling her house.

ON THE MARKET: Brooke Bowers is selling her house. Rob Williams

AGENTS say it's not quite a buyer's market but sellers that are going the extra mile are cashing in on their properties.

Glenn Ball from First National Action Real Estate, Ipswich said he's having a bumper month, with properties in the $350,000-$400,000 moving the quickest.

"They are properties that are going to owner-occupiers. The majority of the sales have gone to people that are moving into these properties," he said.

"The investor pool is a bit quiet at the moment.

"The properties we're selling at the moment are good size blocks with side access or neat as a pin and people can move straight in.

"I've still got people saying to me it's a buyer's market but it depends on what agent you're speaking to."

While there is a lot of stock on the market to Mr Ball, he said quality, well-presented properties were moving. Those where vendors haven't gone the extra mile are struggling to find buyers.

"It's not a very forgiving market, if you overprice it and let it sit, it's very hard to get the momentum back," he said.

REIQ Ipswich zone chair and agent Darren Boettcher said there was eight per cent more property on the market than this time last year.

"So buyers are spoiled for choice," he said, "It's not a seller's market, it's not a buyer's market but it is edging towards a buyer's market."

"It's slowly tracking that way because there's a lot of property on the market, so owners have to be very prudent in how they're presenting their homes and how they're pricing their homes.

"Some owners are now doing new carpet or floor coverings and repainting inside, jazzing it up and freshening it up.

"A lot of owners aren't doing that and aren't reaching their price expectation."

Mr Boettcher said mounting confidence in the market meant a lot more people were deciding to sell but those achieving market value were those putting in the extra work.

"The market is great, since the election there's a lot more confidence in the market, there's a lot more activity in the market - everything is very positive," he said.

Mr Boettcher said places to watch were ones close to infrastructure such as Dinmore, which is touted as one of the cheapest in Queensland, Ebbw Vale and he said East Ipswich was "ticking along".

He said areas such as Eastern Heights, Coalfalls and Sadliers Crossing were destined to see good price growth.

Brooke Bowers is selling her house. Rob Williams

YOU GOTTA HAVE FAITH:

A PAIR of Ipswich homeowners have such great faith in the property market, they've already purchased a new home before selling.

Brooke and Sam Bowers have priced their four-bedroom, two bathroom home at 18 Enterprise Ln, Booval to move at offers over $349,000, through First National Action Real Estate, Ipswich.

Ms Bowers said they had worked hard to price their property in line with the current market, presenting it well and even throwing in a fresh lick of paint to make it stand out.

"We'd done our research before, (and our agent) came in at what the right price is for the market at the moment," she said.

"I'm completely fascinated by real estate, I have got my finger on the pulse."

Ms Bowers said she spends considerable time trawling property websites and understands where the market it is at.

"(We thought) price it well in the market and get a quick sale - $10,000 is nothing, you're going to end up paying for it in other ways," she said.

Ms Bowers, who works in the financial sector and her partner, Sam, a law graduate, said the home was a wonderful low-maintenance property and sure it would appeal to other buyers.

"The things we love about the house are that it's really low-maintenance," she said.

"The block size is a bit smaller than some of the other houses in the area which means less gardening, maintenance and the likes which is really good for us because we're city workers.""

The house is on a 363sq m block with a patio and a small outdoor area.

Inside the modern fitout is complemented by the grey and white colour scheme and an astute layout, allowing for the four bedrooms as well as a two-car garage and a second bathroom.

"The paint choices before were definitely modern and brand new when we bought it a couple of years ago but colour palettes change as years go on, now it's a grey colour outside to give it that more modern look as well," Ms Bowers said.

IPSWICH AMONG TOP FIVE MOST AFFORDABLE AREAS IN STATE:

IPSWICH is one of the top most affordable towns or suburbs in Queensland, according to a new report.

Ipswich's median house price is $355,000, according to the latest data, and it's taking residents on average 6.1 years to save a 20 per cent deposit for homes according to the latest The ANZ-CoreLogic Housing Affordability report.

The report is based on economic and demographic data and shows over the last two years housing affordability has been improving much faster than it had declined over the previous decade.

In comparison median dwelling values across regional Queensland have lifted by 4.4 per cent by comparison while household incomes have increased by a much greater 28.9 per cent.

Properties are spending a median of 49 days on the market, with an average vendor discounting of five per cent and are selling for $35,000 more than they were a year ago.

Properties have started to increase in value after a 10-year slump and over the past quarter, dwelling values have risen at a slower pace than household incomes, leading to an improvement in housing affordability.

The value to income ratio and the years to save a deposit measure have reached the biggest low in 16 years while serviceability levels have increased slightly of late as has the rent to income ratio.