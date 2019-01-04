Mark your calendars for these Qld public holidays
GETTING used to short working weeks? We've still got a few left this year. Here's the public holidays you need to know about.
These dates may be modified as official changes are announced.
Upcoming public holidays 2019
- Monday, January 28 - Australia Day
- Friday, April 19 - Good Friday
- Saturday, April 20 - Day following Good Friday
- Sunday, April 21 - Easter Sunday
- Monday, April 22 - Easter Monday
- Thursday, April 25 - Anzac Day
Grabbing an end of April holiday is pretty easy. If you take three days leave on April 23, 24 and 26, you're looking at a 10-day holiday with the Easter and Anzac Day combined.
- Monday, May 6 - Labour Day
- Friday, May 17 - Ipswich Show Day
- Wednesday, August 14 - Ekka Wednesday
- Monday, October 7 - Queen's Birthday
- Wednesday, Dec 25 - Christmas Day
- Thursday, Dec 26 - Boxing Day
Over the festive season, locals should take off the Monday, Tuesday and Friday before and after Christmas and Boxing Day for a nine-day, end-of-year holiday.