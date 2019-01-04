Mark your calendars for these Qld public holidays

GETTING used to short working weeks? We've still got a few left this year. Here's the public holidays you need to know about.

These dates may be modified as official changes are announced.

Upcoming public holidays 2019

Monday, January 28 - Australia Day

Friday, April 19 - Good Friday

Saturday, April 20 - Day following Good Friday

Sunday, April 21 - Easter Sunday

Monday, April 22 - Easter Monday

Thursday, April 25 - Anzac Day

Grabbing an end of April holiday is pretty easy. If you take three days leave on April 23, 24 and 26, you're looking at a 10-day holiday with the Easter and Anzac Day combined.

Monday, May 6 - Labour Day

Friday, May 17 - Ipswich Show Day

Wednesday, August 14 - Ekka Wednesday

Monday, October 7 - Queen's Birthday

Wednesday, Dec 25 - Christmas Day

Thursday, Dec 26 - Boxing Day

Over the festive season, locals should take off the Monday, Tuesday and Friday before and after Christmas and Boxing Day for a nine-day, end-of-year holiday.