Mark Thompson coached Geelong to the 2009 premiership. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

Bomber a shock guest at flag reunion

by Scott Gullan
28th Apr 2019 7:26 PM
Reclusive premiership coach Mark 'Bomber' Thompson has made a surprise public appearance to celebrate the 10-year-reunion of Geelong's 2009 flag.

Thompson arrived at GMHBA Stadium with goalsneak Mathew Stokes and was ushered into a private room where he spent some time drinking beers with a small group of premiership players.

It's the first time Thompson has been back at Geelong since his dramatic fall from grace which has resulted in him being charged with serious drug offences.

The Cats were unsure whether the dual premiership coach would make an appearance given he'd failed to respond to their advances in the lead-up.

He then rang chief executive Brian Cook late on Saturday to confirm his attendance.

Thompson, 55, faces three charges of drug trafficking and four counts of drug possession.

His defence lawyer Peter Matthews told Melbourne Magistrates' Court in April that both sides were ready to proceed to a contested hearing on June 24.

Mark Thompson celebrates with Max Rooke after the 2009 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images
Thompson's Port Melbourne home was raided by police in January last year.

Ten members of the team did a low-key lap of honour before the Geelong-West Coast clash but Thompson remained behind closed doors.

Four players from the team which upstaged St Kilda back in 2009 are still playing for the Cats - Gary Ablett, Harry Taylor, Tom Hawkins and Joel Selwood.

Full-back Matthew Scarlett and Corey Enright also didn't take part as they were required in the coaches' box.

Jimmy Bartel, Cameron Mooney and Cameron Ling were absent because of media commitments.

