It’s not a happy place in Penrith right now.
Sport

‘Shut up and play’: Panthers legend erupts

21st May 2019 9:32 AM

PENRITH have endured a tumultuous 2019 season both on and off the field and now a former club legend has had enough.

Mark Geyer has watched on as the playing group leak points while those in power reportedly struggle to gel.

Insiders have indicated there are factions among the playing roster and there is talk of a breakdown in the relationship between head coach Ivan Cleary and his assistant Cameron Ciraldo since the departure of general manager of football Phil Gould.

But Geyer has one simple message for the players to combat the troubled times currently engulfing their club.

 

I've got no doubt there's some players in the Panthers ranks that aren't Ivan fans," the premiership-winning forward said.

"I've got no doubt that some of them were (Anthony) Griffin fans, but the fact is, you've got a job to do.

"It doesn't matter who your boss is. If our boss at Triple M got sacked tomorrow and someone else came in, guess what, we've still got to turn up to work and do our job.

"The time for excuses are over. I don't care what coaches are arguing. In fact, I think most coaches at all clubs have disagreements.

It hasn’t been pretty in Penrith.
"I don't care what players aren't fans with Ivan. Pull your fingers out and start winning games and then you can have the right to say whatever you want. But until then, you've just got to shut up and play footy."

Geyer isn't the only one fed up with what the Panthers are dishing up as they group was booed from the field following a 30-10 loss to the Warriors over the weekend.

Currently sitting at 2-8 and finals effectively a foregone conclusion, the Panthers turmoil has taken a stronghold. Geyer just wants to see results come on the field and believes it's all down to "attitude".

"I think of a team in recent memory who have had a more disrupted six months in their football seasons," Geyer said.

"Since Griffin was sacked, that was basically the domino effect that's happened to this very day.

"We saw the sex tape dramas in the off-season, we've seen Phil Gould leaving, we've seen other stuff is starting to happen. It always seems to happen when you're losing games.

"The only way you're going to get rid of all the naysay and hearsay is winning games.

"But to miss 44 tackles again on the weekend (against the Warriors), it's about attitude. You can't just flick the switch, you've got to have it."

mark geyer nrl penrith panthers rugby league
News Corp Australia

