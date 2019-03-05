Geyer issues statement about “false and defamatory” claims

NRL football hero Mark Geyer is expected to comment further on the "false and defamatory" claims.

NRL legend Mark Geyer has released a statement announcing he has engaged lawyers to respond to "false and defamatory" claims surrounding his daughter Montanna.

The Panthers club icon announced on Tuesday morning that he had been told by his legal advisers at Brydens Lawyers not to provide further comment to claims made on social media about his family.

"I have today engaged Brydens Lawyers to act on behalf of my daughter, Montanna, for the purpose of taking action against those who have published false and defamatory material which has caused incredible distress for my family," Geyer said in a statement released by Triple M.

"On the advice of the solicitors, I do not propose to make any further comment."

The host of Triple M's Rush Hour with MG, will also speak about the situation with his 22-year-old daughter on his show on Tuesday afternoon.

It was first reported by Channel 9's senior rugby league journalist Danny Weidler that Geyer and his family had been falsely linked to recent issues reported at the Panthers.

Mark Geyer is a living rugby league legend.

The report claimed Geyer was "angry" and his family were "devastated" by the social media claims, which they said were false.

The claims were allegedly made on a widely followed rugby league fan page on Facebook. The posts have since been deleted.

A social media account appearing to belong to Geyer was also seen on Monday night asking for the identity of the administrator of the fan page in the comments of the since deleted post.

The comments reportedly made by Geyer on the Facebook page were also deleted.

The 51-year-old is one of Penrith's favourite sons after retiring in 2000 and going on to become a popular rugby league commentator and radio personality.